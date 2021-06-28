Born in 1971? Merrillville's looking for you

MERRILLVILLE — Town officials hope to have another good turnout at the next event celebrating Merrillville’s 50th anniversary, and that includes a specific group of people.

“We are looking for all current and past residents that were born in 1971,” Town Councilman Richard Hardaway said.

Merrillville incorporated as a town at the end of 1971, and the town has multiple events scheduled to honor the milestone.

Details continue to be planned, but the next event is scheduled to run from 1-4 p.m. Aug. 14 at Town Hall, 7820 Broadway.

Like the first activity that took place in May, this event will feature historical information about the municipality. Hardaway said organizers thought it also would be fun to invite current and former residents who were born in 1971.

“We want to add a different twist to what we’re trying to do,” Hardaway said.

He said the town will take a group photo of all the 1971-born attendees.

“So that when we have our third and final celebration, we will post that picture as large as we can get it in the Dean and Barbara White Community Center,” Hardaway said.