Born in 1971? Merrillville's looking for you

MERRILLVILLE — Town officials hope to have another good turnout at the next event celebrating Merrillville’s 50th anniversary, and that includes a specific group of people.
“We are looking for all current and past residents that were born in 1971,” Town Councilman Richard Hardaway said.
Merrillville incorporated as a town at the end of 1971, and the town has multiple events scheduled to honor the milestone.
Details continue to be planned, but the next event is scheduled to run from 1-4 p.m. Aug. 14 at Town Hall, 7820 Broadway.
Like the first activity that took place in May, this event will feature historical information about the municipality. Hardaway said organizers thought it also would be fun to invite current and former residents who were born in 1971.
“We want to add a different twist to what we’re trying to do,” Hardaway said.
He said the town will take a group photo of all the 1971-born attendees.
“So that when we have our third and final celebration, we will post that picture as large as we can get it in the Dean and Barbara White Community Center,” Hardaway said.
The anniversary event that occurred in May took place at the Merrillville-Ross Township Historical Society Museum. After walking through the museum, guests were asked to sign a board to commemorate the 50th anniversary.
In addition to writing their names, many wrote messages like “Happy Birthday” and “I love my town.” The board also could be installed at the community center.
The final 50th anniversary celebration is scheduled for Dec. 11 at the community center, 6600 Broadway.
Hardaway said volunteers are needed to assist during all the anniversary events. Those interested in helping can call the Town Manager’s office at 219-769-5711.