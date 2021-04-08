Bowl For The Cure raises $8,000 for cancer testing

MICHIGAN CITY — Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, local bowlers took part in the 20th annual Bowl For The Cure event, raising $8,000 to help pay for cancer tests and treatment for patients in need.

The Michigan City United States Bowling Congress Bowling Association (MCUSBCBA) has held the event since 2002 and has donated nearly $70,000 to the Franciscan Health Michigan City Breast Center since 2008.

The funds supplement the cost of mammograms and follow-up treatment for women in LaPorte and Porter counties who are unable to afford tests or treatments on their own or through insurance. The funds also provide supplemental services for patients, such as wigs, gas and grocery gift cards and other needs.

“We’re thankful for the members of the MCUSBCBA for their commitment to an important event promoting health in our community and supporting Franciscan Health Michigan City,” said Franciscan Health Michigan City President and CEO Dean Mazzoni.

Bowl For The Cure Chairperson Marilyn Schnick was very happy with the turnout for this year’s event and the amount that participants were able to raise.