Bowlers reach capacity to raise money for TradeWinds

MERRILLVILLE — It was like a sea of orange Monday night inside Stardust Bowl.
Wearing matching shirts, nearly 300 people packed the lanes there to knock down pins and raise money for the residential living program provided by TradeWinds Services.
Jon Gold, the CEO at TradeWinds, said the organization has been hosting the event for six years. Its first bowling fundraiser had 15 teams in attendance.
There were 56 teams participating Monday, which was the largest crowd in the history of the fundraiser, said Lisa Tatina, director of development and marketing at TradeWinds.
Gold said the event has grown so large that “they closed the bowling alley for us.”
The sponsors of the event were partnered with bowlers from TradeWinds to form teams.
Gold said it’s a great way for donors to interact with those who benefit from the many services available at TradeWinds.
“They look forward to this,” Gold said.
Angie Norheim was among the bowlers at Monday’s event. She said she has bowled in past fundraisers, and getting a high score isn’t the main goal for her.
Norheim said she enjoys it because it gives her an opportunity to meet new friends and have fun.
“I love it,” Norheim said.
It also was a learning experience for her.
Her team was near the deaf services group at the event. While meeting them, Norheim learned some sign language, she said.
Gold said TradeWinds began offering residential services in the Region in the mid-1980s.
The organization now has six group homes and dozens of supported living facilities in various communities for adults who have special needs.
Gold said funds from Monday’s event will benefit the operations of the residential program, the maintenance and upkeep of properties and events for clients.
Visit www.tradewindsnwi.org for information about TradeWinds Services.