Bowlers reach capacity to raise money for TradeWinds

MERRILLVILLE — It was like a sea of orange Monday night inside Stardust Bowl.

Wearing matching shirts, nearly 300 people packed the lanes there to knock down pins and raise money for the residential living program provided by TradeWinds Services.

Jon Gold, the CEO at TradeWinds, said the organization has been hosting the event for six years. Its first bowling fundraiser had 15 teams in attendance.

There were 56 teams participating Monday, which was the largest crowd in the history of the fundraiser, said Lisa Tatina, director of development and marketing at TradeWinds.

Gold said the event has grown so large that “they closed the bowling alley for us.”

The sponsors of the event were partnered with bowlers from TradeWinds to form teams.

Gold said it’s a great way for donors to interact with those who benefit from the many services available at TradeWinds.

“They look forward to this,” Gold said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Angie Norheim was among the bowlers at Monday’s event. She said she has bowled in past fundraisers, and getting a high score isn’t the main goal for her.