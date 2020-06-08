Boy, 5, alerts family to house fire
Boy, 5, alerts family to house fire

Boy, 5, alerts family to house fire

Joyce Wilson is hugged by a firefighter. Her great-grandson alerted his family to the fire inside their LaPorte County home.

 Stan Maddux, The Times

A 5-year-old boy is credited with saving the lives of his siblings and other family members in a Monday morning house fire in LaPorte County.

Firefighters before 9 a.m. responded to 417 Dartmoor Road in Kingsford Heights.

Joyce Wilson said she and her husband, Bob, were sleeping when her great-grandson, Braxton Hill, woke them up before the smoke detector inside their home started going off.

“He saved everybody. He saved the day,” she said.

She made her way through smoke from the main level of the home to the basement where Braxton’s bed was on fire.

She said her grandson and his six children also live at the residence.

Denny Masek, assistant chief of the Kingsford-Union Volunteer Fire Department, said there were no injuries.

“He pretty much saved everybody in the house. It could have been much worse,” Masek said.

Masek said the flames spread to another bedroom on the main floor of the ranch-style home.

He said the cause was under investigation.

