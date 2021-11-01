Boy Scouts select Bill Hasse Distinguished Citizen of the Year

MUNSTER — Pathway to Adventure Council, Boy Scouts of America, has selected Bill Hasse its Distinguished Citizen of the Year.

The award will be presented at 6 p.m. Nov. 11 at the Center for Visual and Performing Arts in Munster. Jeff Strack, CEO of Strack & Van Til, is the event chairman.

Hasse, president of Hasse Construction, is Past President of the State of Indiana Associated General Contractors, NWI Contractors Association, Construction Advancement Foundation and Hospice of the Calumet Area.

He currently volunteers as a member of the Purdue Northwest Construction Advisory Council, Calumet Area Industrial Commission, Community Hospital Board, First Merchants Bank Board and Lake County Economic Alliance Board of Directors.

Established by the Boy Scouts of America, the Distinguished Citizen Award recognizes outstanding individuals in the community for their impact on the lives of others within Northwest Indiana.

For more information on the event, contact Pathway to Adventure Council Development Director, Abby Krause, at 312-421-8800, ext. 257.

Registration is accepted online at https://tinyurl.com/BSADCD. Proceeds from this event will support the scouting programs in Northwest Indiana.

