Boys & Girls Club launches summer camp

• An opportunity to "pie" two leadership staff members.

“This is definitely the most fun we’ve had since the start of the pandemic,” said Michelle Shirk, Chief Executive Officer. “The building is bustling, our Club members are smiling and we’re seeing lots of ‘Love for the Club.’”

BGCLPC’s summer camp is funded primarily through grants from Michigan City Community Enrichment Corp. and Indiana State Department – 21st Century Community Learning Centers. Any financial gaps are filled using funds from the organization’s annual campaign, which sees support from numerous individuals, businesses and foundations.

“There really aren’t enough words to express our gratitude to those who have made it possible for us to offer this impactful program free of charge in 2021,” Shirk said.

“And we couldn’t do even a fraction of what we do without the support of our friends at Michigan City Area Schools. Although the past year has been challenging, we are thankful for the knowledge we gained and looking forward to an unforgettable, joy-filled summer.”

Boys & Girls Clubs of LaPorte County is a member of Boys & Girls Clubs of America, a nationwide affiliation of 4,100 autonomous Club organizations. For more information about BGCLPC and its programming, visit www.bgclpc.org.

