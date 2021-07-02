Boys & Girls Club launches summer camp

MICHIGAN CITY — The Boys & Girls Clubs of LaPorte County officially launched its 2021 summer camp with significant enhancements from the previous year.
This year’s program will serve approximately 100 children in kindergarten through eighth grades. While the camp has historically carried a nominal fee, it is now being offered completely free of charge.
In addition, BGCLPC’s partnership with Michigan City Area Schools has allowed the organization to expand its physical footprint in order to safely serve more children, create a dedicated space for older members at the A.K. Smith Career Center, and access outdoor space at both the Elston building and Marsh Elementary School.
The start of this year’s summer camp coincided with National Boys & Girls Club Week, a celebration of the resilience shown by Club staff and kids throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. BGCLPC’s team pulled out all the stops to provide Club members with five days of fun-filled activities that included:
• A giant "Card My Yard" sign welcoming them to the Club;
• A visit from the Kona Ice truck;
• Sharing their favorite things about the Club on blue hearts for use in a wall display;
• T-shirts and sports equipment giveaways, and
• An opportunity to "pie" two leadership staff members.
“This is definitely the most fun we’ve had since the start of the pandemic,” said Michelle Shirk, Chief Executive Officer. “The building is bustling, our Club members are smiling and we’re seeing lots of ‘Love for the Club.’”
BGCLPC’s summer camp is funded primarily through grants from Michigan City Community Enrichment Corp. and Indiana State Department – 21st Century Community Learning Centers. Any financial gaps are filled using funds from the organization’s annual campaign, which sees support from numerous individuals, businesses and foundations.
“There really aren’t enough words to express our gratitude to those who have made it possible for us to offer this impactful program free of charge in 2021,” Shirk said.
“And we couldn’t do even a fraction of what we do without the support of our friends at Michigan City Area Schools. Although the past year has been challenging, we are thankful for the knowledge we gained and looking forward to an unforgettable, joy-filled summer.”
Boys & Girls Clubs of LaPorte County is a member of Boys & Girls Clubs of America, a nationwide affiliation of 4,100 autonomous Club organizations. For more information about BGCLPC and its programming, visit www.bgclpc.org.