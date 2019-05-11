The Boys & Girls Club of Michigan City will hold a Steak & Burger Dinner fundraiser at 5:30 p.m. May 17 at the St. Joseph Club, 2001 Franklin St.
This event provides members of the community an opportunity to interact directly with Michigan City’s youth, while raising funds for the Boys & Girls Club of Michigan City.
The Steak & Burger Dinner draws local civic and community leaders, club members and staff. With the children eating steaks and the adults eating burgers, the event’s motto is, “Nothing But The Best For Our Kids!”
“We are excited about the return of this event that strengthens the connection between the caring citizens of our community and our club kids,” said Executive Director Brandi Lewis.
“We’re looking forward to another chance to enjoy an evening together while we are inspired by the motivating words of our speaker who passionately serves youth.”
Keynote speaker this year is Brian Dinkins, an educational leader who has served as a teacher, coach and principal in urban schools the last 17 years.
Based in Indianapolis, he is also the founder of the National Institute for Child Empowerment, which is a non-profit organization working to support and develop the social, emotional, and academic needs of parents, students and communities.
Dinkins has provided motivational speaking and professional development training to national conferences, school districts, local schools, churches and community organizations.
He has served as principal of public, charter and private schools and implemented strong instructional frameworks, social-emotionally sound school cultures, and significantly increased parent and community engagement.
He is a product of poverty and passionate about serving all children, parents, and educators.
To purchase tickets, which are $25 per person, for the Steak & Burger Dinner call 219-873-2298 or visit:www.bgclubmc.org/event/steakburger2018.