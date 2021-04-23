Boys & Girls Clubs breaks ground on new Valparaiso facility

VALPARAISO — Michael Simpson, board president for Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana, called it an “extremely historical day” for the youth organization. Others said it was time for a change and a move to a new building.
Officials broke ground Thursday for the new Valparaiso Boys & Girls Club.
The $9 million project is located on 8.24 acres of land at 708 Evans Ave. and will replace the 122-year-old former Gardner School building at 354 Jefferson St. the youth club has been calling home since 1971.
“(Is there a) need? Been to the club lately?” said Rob Thorgren, capital campaign co-chair. “It’s quite evident there is a need.”
Now, 50 years from that move into the former school, the new facility will give members access to new programs and after-school activities. The capital campaign will allow the Valparaiso community to have a facility equipped with a teen room, STEM lab, digital music recording studio, two full-size gyms, rock-climbing wall, teaching kitchen, and an art room.
“This is Valpo. We do big things and it shows,” Thorgren commented.
The new club will also feature Exergame, a combination of gaming, technology, and fitness that fits the new model of social interaction, movement, and engagement. Exergame incorporates technology into fitness, engaging people in fitness through gaming technologies.
Slated for completion in June 2022, the project is expected to triple membership at the Valparaiso club.
The groundbreaking took place one month after Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana President and CEO Ryan Smiley announced an agreement had been reached between the 10-club system and Urschel Development Corporation. The pact facilitates an exchange of properties in which the club receives the land on Evans Avenue in exchange for the old Gardner School building that dates back to 1899.
Rick Urschel, who co-chairs the capital campaign with Thorgren, said his company has no plans to demolish the old school building. Interior work will be done, but the exterior will remain.
The new club will be built on a grassy field across from Old Fairgrounds Park. There had been a house on the property, Urschel said, but it has been demolished.
“We are very excited about this partnership with the Boys & Girls Club,” Urschel said. “We are equally excited to add to our portfolio such a unique and interesting piece of Valparaiso history.”
He added that his company is still in the infancy stages of developing a long-term strategy for the former school, which his father attended.
To date, the capital campaign has raised $6.73 million, but a private $500,000 matching donation could take that to well over $7 million.
Smiley agreed that the 19th century building is an important part of local history. However, Smiley added, a 2018 facilities assessment revealed more than $2 million in maintenance costs just to keep current operations.
In addition, Smiley said, the school building’s layout limited the potential to serve more youth each day.
"This is an unbelievable partnership and opportunity for our club, the city of Valparaiso, youth, and their families,” Smiley said. “Our kids in Valpo deserve the best.”
In January 2020, a feasibility study was conducted to consider a new club building for Valparaiso, and the club’s board approved a capital campaign for a new club.
The Valparaiso club dates back more than 50 years, when the Valparaiso Community Boys Club was incorporated in August 1970. One year later, the club moved into its first home in Westminster Hall at First Presbyterian Church on Franklin Street. In December 1972, the club moved from Franklin Street to the old Gardner School building.
Girls were admitted in 1974, and from 1977 to 1978 a new multi-purpose gym was built.
General contractor for the new club is Tonn & Blank of Michigan City.
The new entrance will be along Evans Avenue and feature a 191-space parking lot. The total 8.24-acre lot will include the club and the potential collaboration for a 10,000-square-foot senior center. Green space will enable young people to get outside and explore nature. Proximity to Old Fairgrounds Park will offer additional opportunity for warm-weather months.
Valparaiso Mayor Matt Murphy, a club alumnus, called this a “great day for the city of Valparaiso, a fantastic project for the city.”
The groundbreaking came one day after the Valparaiso Board of Zoning Appeals approved the project.
Murphy noted that with new investments along Evans Avenue, the new youth club will be a welcome addition to that corridor in the city.
School Superintendent Dr. Jim McCall, who became familiar with the club’s school-related programs during the pandemic, said club members have “the opportunity to become something bigger than themselves and grow as people.”
Noting that Boys & Girls Clubs seek to “inspire youth to reach their full potential,” Smiley added, “It’s time for the next generation of children to have that opportunity.”