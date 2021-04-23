Boys & Girls Clubs breaks ground on new Valparaiso facility

Slated for completion in June 2022, the project is expected to triple membership at the Valparaiso club.

The groundbreaking took place one month after Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana President and CEO Ryan Smiley announced an agreement had been reached between the 10-club system and Urschel Development Corporation. The pact facilitates an exchange of properties in which the club receives the land on Evans Avenue in exchange for the old Gardner School building that dates back to 1899.

Rick Urschel, who co-chairs the capital campaign with Thorgren, said his company has no plans to demolish the old school building. Interior work will be done, but the exterior will remain.

The new club will be built on a grassy field across from Old Fairgrounds Park. There had been a house on the property, Urschel said, but it has been demolished.

“We are very excited about this partnership with the Boys & Girls Club,” Urschel said. “We are equally excited to add to our portfolio such a unique and interesting piece of Valparaiso history.”

He added that his company is still in the infancy stages of developing a long-term strategy for the former school, which his father attended.