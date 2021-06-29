Boys & Girls Clubs celebrate graduating seniors

HAMMOND — Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana celebrated 13 graduating seniors last week at a small ceremony at Hammond Boys & Girls Club.

In front of parents and friends, teens from Hammond, East Chicago, Gary and Lake Station wore their schools’ graduation regalia and received leather-bound Club diplomas from Boys & Girls Clubs president and CEO Ryan Smiley.

In his address, Smiley commended the grads on their accomplishments and perseverance through a tumultuous final year of high school. He advised the graduates to be kind and act with honor.

“Remember to be the best version of yourself," Smiley said.

Boys & Girls Clubs first held a graduation ceremony last year after Region schools canceled theirs due to the COVID pandemic. Smiley noted the organization made the decision to hold the event again this year to mark the end of the teens’ tenure as Club members.

“We didn’t want the moment to pass without acknowledging the time they spent in our Clubs,” he said.

Michael Hooper, chief operating officer and president of NIPSCO, delivered the commencement address. Hooper, who also sits on Boys & Girls Clubs’ board of directors, focused his speech on the importance of leadership.