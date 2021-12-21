Boys & Girls Clubs honor board members at annual event

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana honored departing members of its board of directors earlier this month at a small ceremony at Avalon Manor.
President and CEO Ryan Smiley also welcomed incoming board members and presented service awards.
Board members whose terms are ending include Leslie Berg of Centier Bank, Bonnie Coleman of Hodges & Davis, Jeff Strack of Strack & Van Til, Chuck Kreisl of Calumet Harley Davidson and Christine Russell.
Smiley thanked the group for their work, noting that combined, the departing board members have over 50 years of service to the organization.
“These dedicated individuals have generously volunteered their time and talents year after year in service of our mission,” Smiley said. “They provided guidance, saw us through an organizational merger and worked hard to ensure Boys & Girls Clubs is helping develop the youth of Northwest Indiana. I thank them so much for their dedication.”
Smiley also presented six board members with the National Service to Youth Award, given to staff, board members or volunteers who have attained five or more years of devoted full- or part-time service to the Boys & Girls Club Movement. Matt Glaros of Meyers Glaros was awarded for five years of service. Tim Rice of CAPTRUST and Larry Moore received the award for 15 years of service. Kreisl, Strack, and David Hollenbeck of Blachly, Tabor, Bozik & Hartman received the award for 20 years of service.
Hollenbeck will continue his role as legal counsel in 2022. Glaros, who served as the board’s vice-chair in 2021, will serve as the next board chair.
Additional 2022 changes include filling out the board’s executive committee. Dan Marchetti of Urschel Labs will become a board officer and serve as the new treasurer. Rene Martin of First Merchants Bank will serve as Vice-Chair, and Tim Rice of CAPTRUST will serve as secretary. Current board chair Michael Simpson of M. E. Simpson Co., Inc. will become immediate past chair.
Finally, Smiley welcomed two incoming board members, Dr. Amy McCormack, president of Calumet College of St. Joseph and Tiffani Davis of Centier Bank.
“We’re excited about what the future holds for our organization,” Smiley said. “It’s always bittersweet when board members move on. But we’ve got two new great people coming in, and they’ll be a welcome addition to our incredible board of directors.”