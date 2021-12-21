Boys & Girls Clubs honor board members at annual event

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana honored departing members of its board of directors earlier this month at a small ceremony at Avalon Manor.

President and CEO Ryan Smiley also welcomed incoming board members and presented service awards.

Board members whose terms are ending include Leslie Berg of Centier Bank, Bonnie Coleman of Hodges & Davis, Jeff Strack of Strack & Van Til, Chuck Kreisl of Calumet Harley Davidson and Christine Russell.

Smiley thanked the group for their work, noting that combined, the departing board members have over 50 years of service to the organization.

“These dedicated individuals have generously volunteered their time and talents year after year in service of our mission,” Smiley said. “They provided guidance, saw us through an organizational merger and worked hard to ensure Boys & Girls Clubs is helping develop the youth of Northwest Indiana. I thank them so much for their dedication.”