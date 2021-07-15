Boys & Girls Clubs members celebrate Too Good for Drugs program

“It’s a good way to remind them that drugs and alcohol can not only take a physical toll in the long run, but also in the moment they can make it very difficult to function safely.”

The event also served as a way to introduce Club members to peers outside their community.

“We are intentional about splitting Club members up when they get there. We want them to go through the whole event in groups with kids from other Clubs,” Drummond said. “It’s easy for them to stick with who they know, and we really want them to branch out and meet Club members from different communities.

"Kids from our Cedar Lake Club go through the event with kids from our Clubs in East Chicago, Gary, Valparaiso. It’s a really cool opportunity for them.”

In total, Boys & Girls Clubs was able to fill over 200 program spots with members from the organization’s nine Clubs. Members participate in a weeks-long curriculum and then the organization-wide event, both of which are made possible through funding from Geminus Corp. and a grant from Supporting Addiction Free Environments (SAFE), for whom Geminus is the fiscal agent.