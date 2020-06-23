Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana honors graduating seniors

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana celebrated its senior members recently at a graduation ceremony held at Duneland Boys & Girls Club.

The event was attended by 11 of the organization’s 23 seniors from high schools across Northwest Indiana.

Ryan Smiley, Boys & Girls Clubs president and CEO, said the ceremony was an opportunity to recognize club members for their accomplishments after graduations across the state were canceled due to COVID-19. The ceremony also served as a chance to induct the graduates into the Boys & Girls Clubs Alumni group.

"This was a way for us to pay back our graduating seniors for all the time and hard work they invested in our clubs and schools," Smiley said. "It's also a chance for them to experience something of a traditional graduation where they walk across the stage while their parents look on. It’s an important moment we wanted our kids and parents to have."