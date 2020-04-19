Boys & Girls Clubs partnership provides mobile food market for club families

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana is partnering with Food Bank of Northwest Indiana and a number of local restaurants to provide meals to Club families during the COVID-19 crisis.

Mobile markets were held at the Lake Station Boys & Girls Club and the Gary Boys & Girls Club. The organization will continue to hold pop-up markets at various locations over the course of the next several weeks.

The organization is also partnering with Avalon Manor to provide dinners to families at John Will Anderson Boys & Girls Club in Gary.

While each of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana’s 10 clubs across the region have been closed because of the COVID-19 restrictions, president and CEO Ryan Smiley said the organization has been working to find different ways it can serve the community.

“It’s important for us to stay optimistic and do whatever we can to take care of our Club families, even when they are not at our facilities,” Smiley said. “Our partnerships with the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana and Avalon are so impactful. We know our Club families are benefiting directly, and there is nothing more important to our Club staff and the network of volunteers we have.”