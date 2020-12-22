Boys & Grils Club names first vice president of social responsibility, impact

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana has welcomed Kelly Nissan as the organization’s first Vice President of Social Responsibility & Impact.

This position oversees a newly established department that addresses a breadth of issues including the pursuit of a social enterprise, organizational impact and teen workforce development.

Nissan will also work closely with the organization’s new Inclusion, Diversity, Equality and Action (IDEA) committee, which was created in response to the racial and social justice movements happening across the country.

Boys & Girls Clubs’ president and CEO Ryan Smiley said Nissan’s extensive experience and skillset made her the perfect candidate to fill such a critical role.

“After an extensive search for the right person, Kelly rose to the top as the obvious choice,” Smiley said. “Kelly’s history and knowledge of our local market, along with her relationships with community leaders, businesses and nonprofit organizations will enable her to hit the ground running.”

Nissan comes to Boys & Girls Clubs from ArcelorMittal USA, where she helped shape the company’s communications and corporate responsibility strategy and built strategic relationships with stakeholders across multiple sectors.