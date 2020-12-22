Boys & Grils Club names first vice president of social responsibility, impact

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana has welcomed Kelly Nissan as the organization’s first Vice President of Social Responsibility & Impact.
This position oversees a newly established department that addresses a breadth of issues including the pursuit of a social enterprise, organizational impact and teen workforce development.
Nissan will also work closely with the organization’s new Inclusion, Diversity, Equality and Action (IDEA) committee, which was created in response to the racial and social justice movements happening across the country.
Boys & Girls Clubs’ president and CEO Ryan Smiley said Nissan’s extensive experience and skillset made her the perfect candidate to fill such a critical role.
“After an extensive search for the right person, Kelly rose to the top as the obvious choice,” Smiley said. “Kelly’s history and knowledge of our local market, along with her relationships with community leaders, businesses and nonprofit organizations will enable her to hit the ground running.”
Nissan comes to Boys & Girls Clubs from ArcelorMittal USA, where she helped shape the company’s communications and corporate responsibility strategy and built strategic relationships with stakeholders across multiple sectors.
In her role, Nissan developed expertise in Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance and sustainability strategy, communications and grant making, as well as aligning company goals with best practices centered on social responsibility.
“I can’t imagine a better fit for me. I’m lucky to be joining a group of passionate people who’ve built an amazing reputation since the Lake and Porter County Clubs merged,” Nissan said. “I’m eager to help grow the momentum and begin the work of solving the economic and social challenges we face.”
At Boys & Girls Clubs, Nissan will play a pivotal role as the organization looks to expand the scope of its services, transform its traditional nonprofit business model and diversify revenue in support of innovative programming while increasing its impact across the Region.
“The nonprofit landscape is changing and we want to remain ahead of the curve. Our long term strategic plan has some lofty goals, and we needed another executive staff member to lead some of these initiatives,” Smiley said. “We have an opportunity and an obligation to our kids, families and communities we serve to be a leader in transforming the social and racial injustices that exist in Northwest Indiana.”
Nissan holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Purdue University and serves on several private sector committees.