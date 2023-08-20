BP's chief U.S. economist will soon give a talk in Hammond.

Michael Cohen will deliver the BP Energy Outlook at the Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce general membership luncheon at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 30 at the South Shore Convention & Visitors Authority, 7770 Corinne Drive in Hammond. Registration will open at 7:30 a.m. and breakfast will be served at 8 a.m.

Cohen gives an annual address about the global energy market, going over demand, gasoline production, oil exploration, wind and solar market share and where the overall market is headed.

Cohen is a graduate of Ohio State University and serves as chief U.S. economist and head of oil and refining in BP's Strategy and Sustainability group.

Cohen previously worked as an economist with the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the Department of Energy’s Office of Policy and International Affairs and the Oil Markets Division at the International Energy Agency. He also worked for Navigant predecessor LECG and American Electric Power, where he worked as a trading desk analyst. He's a non-resident fellow at the Colorado School of Mines who lectures on energy issues, oil markets and geopolitics

Reservations are required at the gathering of the chamber of commerce for businesses in Hammond and East Chicago. Prepayments of $35 are required and can be made over the phone with Visa, MasterCard, Discover and American Express.

For more information or to RSVP, email paula@lakeshorechamber.com or call 219-931-1000.