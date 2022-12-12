BP, Cleveland-Cliffs join Indiana Chamber of Commerce board

BP and Cleveland-Cliffs officials have been appointed to the Indiana Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.

BP Whiting Refinery Transformation Manager Jill Landers and Cleveland-Cliffs Burns Harbor Works Senior Community Relations Representative Raeann Trakas are among 31 new members to join the board of the statewide chamber of commerce.

Trakas works with schools, nonprofits, local governments and environmental groups in Northwest Indiana, where Cleveland-Cliffs is a major employer after having taken over ArcelorMittal USA's steel mills. Landers has worked in process engineering, production planning, operations and automation at the refinery along the Lake Michigan shore in Whiting, Hammond and East Chicago.

“Our board plays a crucial role in developing all aspects of our business advocacy efforts,” says Indiana Chamber President and CEO Kevin Brinegar. “Members serve on various committees that research key topics and define public policy positions for adoption by the entire board. We look forward to the contributions of Jill and Raeann.”

The board picked Paul Perkins to serve as its new chairman through November of 2023. He's the president of Amatrol, Inc., an interactive technical education provider based in Jeffersonville in the Louisville metropolitan area.

“I’m looking forward to collaborating with fellow Chamber board members and staff to help Indiana achieve a bright future,” he said. “It’s a great place to live, work and run a business, and I’m eager for the upcoming year — and the years ahead.”

He has long been engaged with the chamber and serves on a number of boards in the state, such as the Ivy Tech Community College Foundation Board, the American Technical Education Association Board, the Jefferson Community and Technical College Foundation, the Coalition for Career Development Board and the Indiana Governor’s Workforce Cabinet.

“Paul’s expertise has been critical as we work to enhance workforce development efforts and legislation in the state,” Brinegar said. “With education and workforce being the most pressing challenges facing Hoosier businesses today, his leadership will be greatly valued.”

The board members will serve three-year terms, guiding the Indiana Chamber of Commerce through fall of 2025.