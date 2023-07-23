PORTAGE — Energy giant BP is continuing its work to determine whether Indiana is a good place to invest some of the billions of dollars businesses and governments are putting into capturing and sequestering carbon, one of its executives told the Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission last week.

Indiana has the necessary geology, BP Vice President for U.S. Low Carbon Ventures Damian Bilbao told commission members, and the potential for the Whiting refinery to separate natural gas’ hydrogen and carbon — the former to be used for fuel and the latter to be sequestered deep underground — may make investment here a good business model for the company.

Bilbao also said Indiana has the laws in place to encourage the possibility.

“It’s something we believe Indiana is uniquely positioned for,” Bilbao said.

He said the sequestration would be 80 to 100 miles south of the Region. It would be stored indefinitely 4,000 to 7,000 feet underground. The company is currently negotiating with landowners for rights to pump the carbon under their properties.

BP also is continuing to gather subsurface information to determine whether and where sandstone is appropriate for permanent carbon storage.

If Indiana were to be chosen for carbon capture and sequestration, it would have an economic impact of $10 billion, Bilbao said, with 10,000 to 12,000 construction jobs and 2,000 to 2,200 permanent jobs.

Sequestration would not begin before 2030, he estimated.

“All of that is success case,” Bilbao said. Executives leading the Indiana project “need to compete internally (at BP) for capital.”

Commission members, all local elected officials, questioned Bilbao on how the liquefied carbon dioxide would be sent to the sequestration sites — by pipeline, he answered — and whether there was potential harm to groundwater. Bilbao said water in the areas in question is within 500 feet of the surface, well above the depth the carbon would be stored.

Bilbao said the main criticism BP has heard regarding carbon capture is that it extends the life of the fossil fuel industry. The company’s counter argument is that “there is no way to achieve decarbonization objectives without carbon capture.”

Bilbao’s appearance was at the invitation of commission member Lake County Surveyor Bill Emerson in light of a series of public hearings BP held earlier this year on carbon capture.

After those sessions, a BP spokesperson told The Times that the twin tasks of determining Indiana’s viability and convincing company leadership to make the investment put the project in its early phase.

"We have to make the case to the big headquarters in London that this is one of the best opportunities, and then they would make a decision about whether to make the investment. So we're still a long way off," the spokesperson said. "It's still very early but we see a lot of potential here."