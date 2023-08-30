HAMMOND — Decarbonization has been gaining new momentum in recent years, BP's Chief U.S. Economist Michael Cohen told a business crowd.

Cohen presented the annual BP Energy Outlook at the Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday morning at the Indiana Welcome Center.

"When we think about the last couple of years there's been a heavy focus on decarbonization," Cohen said. "The disruptions we saw to Russian supplies or the perceived shortages resulted in volatility that affected everyone and made energy less affordable to end users. We have to take into account affordability, sustainability and reliability. Those elements make up the tri-level of the energy challenge. They're what will make decarbonization successful and enduring."

There's been an increasing global push to reach net zero in accordance with the 2015 Paris Agreement.

Countries that account for about 60% of greenhouse gases have announced net zero carbon emission targets, Cohen said. Countries with decarbonization targets now account for 92% of the global gross domestic product, up from 70% in 2020. They account for about 90% of the global population, up from 52% in 2020.

The list of large publicly listed corporations with decarbonization goals has more than doubled.

"All of this happening is the reason we're talking about new momentum," he said. "There are more decarbonization pathways than we were even observing five years ago or 10 years ago. We believe the world is not going to go on its merry way while temperatures continue to increase and extreme weather events become more frequent and billion-dollar disasters increase. These correlate with the deviation from pre-industrial emissions in 1850."

Clean energy production has been increasing and increasing its share of all energy production, Cohen said.

"There's a new momentum to zero emissions aligned with Paris," he said. "More are thinking about increases in global temperature and extreme weather events and are concerned about the cost of mitigation."

Carbon emissions declined during the pandemic but have roared back to pre-pandemic levels. Fossil fuel use will continue for the foreseeable future and still require major investments of hundreds of millions of dollars even in the most aggressive timelines for transition, Cohen said. But fossil fuel use should plateau and start to decline as it gets replaced by renewable energy, hydrogen and the electrification of cars.

BP has accordingly started diversifying its capital investments in alternative energy sources it sees as growth engines, Cohen said. It's estimated about $3 trillion will be invested globally in alternative energy by 2032 and $11 trillion by 2050, by both the private sector and governments.

Public funding like the Inflation Reduction Act and Germany's investment in wind farms will increase research and development, creating new technologies that will be copied elsewhere, he said.

"There's a spillover effect for different geographies," he said. "What we do in the United States will be done in Mexico and Europe. The technologies we're working on here will be imported across the region and world."

Over the next decade, oil use will likely decline to 70 million to 80 million barrels a day.

Some oil refineries will fare better than others. Those that can produce different types of fuels, can do more petrochemical production and have access to tidewater or crude feedstocks will fare better as the transportation system decarbonizes, Cohen said.

"Over the next several years we're facing uncertainly about the oil product," he said. "There's a long lead time but the decline will affect how we think about opportunities outside the space of fossil fuels."