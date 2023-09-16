BP is eying two major projects that could help decarbonize Northwest Indiana's heavy industry, including its BP Whiting Refinery.

The London-based energy giant is looking at a carbon capture and storage project in which carbon emissions would be captured at the refinery, steel mills and other sites in Northwest Indiana, especially along the industrialized lakeshore. The carbon would be transported by pipeline downstate to sites in Newton, Jasper, Pulaski, White and Benton Counties, where it would be injected into strata deep underground.

BP also is weighing a hydrogen project that steel mills or other industrial sites in Northwest Indiana could use to decarbonize, either by using hydrogen or by incorporating hydrogen into their operations in conjunction with carbon capture and storage.

The company has been doing geological surveys, talking with land owners and hosting a series of public meetings on the prospective projects. A team of BP representatives updated the public on their plans at the Hammond SportsPlex on Thursday, encouraging some pushback by residents with concerns about the environment and the possiblity of pipeline ruptures or groundwater contamination.

BP Project Manager Ed Shahady said the projects could help decarbonize steelmaking and other heavy industry. It's estimated Northwest Indiana generates about 40 million tons per year of the carbon emissions that scientists say cause climate change. Hydrogen also could be used to produce low-carbon energy as a substitute for natural gas.

"This is a fantastic solution that enables us to offer new energy products and provides more opportunities for jobs and investment," he said.

BP, whose Whiting Refinery currently makes jet fuel for the O'Hare and Midway Airports, for instance could produce a sustainable aviation fuel made from ethanol that would help decarbonize the airline industry, he said.

The company would charge companies to transport and store their carbon emissions deep underground, so they could continue to operate as they have without having to wait on or invest in any major new technological advancements to reduce or eliminate their carbon emissions.

The sandstone underneath Lake County is only about 1,000 feet deep, making it unsuitable for carbon storage, Shahady said. BP is looking to move it to where the Mt. Simon sandstone is deep enough to store it to where it's capped with a layer of Eau Clare shale. Typically that will be between 3,000 to 5,000 feet deep.

"Here is not a good place," he said. "The emissions would be captured here but then we would look for a permanent place to store it."

The goal is to store the carbon wherever the sandstone is deep enough as close as possible to the carbon emitters in Northwest Indiana to reduce transportation costs and make the operation as maximally profitable.

BP is studying the projects and should determine in eight to 12 months if it will move forward, Shahady said. Potential clients could include the manufacturing, marine, transport and railroad industries.

"This is not a BP-constructed project. This is something the world is deploying today," he said. "This is not something BP dreamed up on its own. This is where the world has gone and where it's going."

The company estimates there are already 7,000 miles of CO2 pipeline in the world, including more than 5,000 miles in America. Some of it runs by residential neighborhoods, including in southeast Houston.

BP thought Indiana would potentially be a good place to explore an initial project given the geology, the former Standard Oil Refinery's 130-year history in the Hoosier State and its network of gas stations here.

BP Strategy and Governance Manager Kim Koepke said BP was now working with community leaders and collecting data, such as on seismic activity in the state. The hope would be to ensure BP's operations in Indiana and sustainable in the long run.

"We've been in Northwest Indiana for 130 years and we hope to be in Northwest Indiana for another 130 years," she said.

BP Geologist Chris Walker said the company was looking to buy drilling rights for about 5,760 acres of land where it would use injection wells to deposit carbon deep into rock formations under the earth. It would monitor the pipelines and carbon to ensure it did not leak into groundwater and would go in to clean it up if it did.

Each injection well would be able to store about one million tons of CO2 annually.

"Rocks are like sponges," he said. "They're very solid but they're like little grains of rice with holes in between them."

BP Pipelines Compliance Manager Tim Smith said BP was aware of a carbon pipeline rupture in Mississippi in 2020 and was looking to learn from that incident so it wouldn't be repeated.

"We recognized the seriousness of that incident and wanted to learn and understand the causes of it," he said. "We learned about identifying geohazards. There was heavy rainfall on a hill that caused a landslide in that area that caused it to fail. We will watch for potential hazards to mitigate."

BP plans to work with first responders to prepare them to handle any emergencies and work with regulators.

Residents have expressed concerns about earthquakes, but Northwest Indiana has never had any earthquake epicenters, Walker said.

Some landowners have qualms.

"You just had a meeting in Whiting County where you talked about your land acquisition plan," resident Ray Anderson said. "There were 250 people who want nothing to do with it."

State Sen. Rick Niemeyer said he's heard concerns from constituents about whether it's safe and believes it should be up to local officials about whether they want it in their country or not. BP plans to pay affected counties and put money in a trust fund to cover any expenses if any leaks, ruptures or other incidents took place.

"This is dangerous," Newton County resident Dotty Warrick said. "They can just come on your land and do whatever if your neighbors want it. I don't think that's right."

Lake County resident Dave McGura said it could help address climate change.

"All these companies have goals to lower emissions, which benefits society as a whole," he said. "This is a big issue, not a little issue. It may allow us to not perish, allow us to have our lives. We're at the tipping point. It may already be too late."