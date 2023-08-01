BP's profit plunged more than 70% in the second quarter as oil prices fell back to earth.

The London-based energy giant, whose largest refinery worldwide is the BP Whiting Refinery, reported a profit of $1.8 billion in the second quarter, down from $8.2 billion in the first quarter.

BP pulled in $2.6 billion in underlying replacement cost profit in the second quarter, down from $5 billion in the first quarter.

“Another quarter of performing while transforming. Our underlying performance was resilient with good cash delivery — during a period of significant turnaround activity and weaker margins in our refining business," CEO Bernard Looney said. "We’re delivering our strategy at pace - we’ve started up two major oil and gas projects to help keep energy flowing today and we’re accelerating our transformation through our five transition growth engines. And we’re delivering for shareholders growing our dividend and announcing a further share buyback. This reflects confidence in our performance and the outlook for cash flow, as well as continued progress reducing our share count.”

BP, which employs about 1,800 workers at the BP Whiting Refinery along the Lake Michigan shore in north Lake County, pulled in $6.3 billion in operating cash flow in the second quarter, about $1.2 billion of which went to Gulf of Mexico oil spill payments.

The energy giant invested $4.3 billion in capital expenses in the second quarter, including $1.1 billion to acquire the suburban Cleveland-based TravelCenters of America chain that has locations in Gary, Porter, Lake Station and DeMotte. It added another network of 288 truck stops across the country.

BP plans to spend about $16 billion to $18 billion on capital projects worldwide this year. It increased its dividend by 10% and completed $2.1 billion in share buybacks in the second quarter, including $225 million from a new $675 million share buyback program announced in February.

The company expects to buy back $1.5 billion more in shares by the third quarter. It plans to use 60% of its surplus cash flow, or about $4 billion, to buy back shares.

The company's debt now stands at about $23.7 billion.