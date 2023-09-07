BP is eyeing carbon capture projects that would bury carbon deep underground in Indiana, and the public can learn more about it at upcoming town halls.

The London-based energy giant is looking to combat climate change and reduce emissions at its BP Whiting Refinery and potentially other industrial sites such as Northwest Indiana's carbon-intensive steel mills.

BP plans to host upcoming town halls on carbon capture and storage in Benton, Newton, Lake, Pulaski, White and Jasper counties. Companies officials will tell the public about carbon capture entails and update attendees on potential projects it's weighing.

It will host public community meetings from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sept. 12 at the Fowler Theater at 111 E. 5th St. in Fowler, on Sept. 13 at Fair Oaks Farms at 856 N 600 E in Fair Oaks, on Sept. 14 at the Hammond Sportsplex and Community Center at 6630 Indianapolis Boulevard in Hammond, on Sept. 19 at Meadow Springs Manor at 8631 S. U.S. 421 in Francesville, on Sept. 20 at Best Western Plus Brandywine Inn & Suites at 304 S. 6th St. in Monticello and on Sept. 21 at The Connection Center at 1317 15th St., SE in DeMotte.

Long a major emitter of carbon, BP faces increasing global regulatory pressure to curb emissions and is seeking to become a net zero company by 2050 at the latest. The company's largest footprint is the United States and the former Standard Oil Refinery it operates along the Lake Michigan lakefront in Whiting, Hammond and East Chicago is its largest refinery in the world, supplying gas to seven states, as well as jet fuel, asphalt and other petroleum products.

BP estimates it has invested more than $145 billion in the United States since 2005 and has been investing of late to diversify its portfolio beyond fossil fuels.