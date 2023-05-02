BP made $5 billion in underlying replacement cost profit in the first quarter, up from $4.8 billion the previous quarter.

The London-based energy multinational, which operates the BP Whiting Refinery along the Lake Michigan lakeshore, said it benefited from lower refinery turnaround, strong oil trading and exceptional gas marketing and trading.

“This has been a quarter of strong performance and strategic delivery as we continue to focus on safe and reliable operations. Momentum continues to build across our integrated energy company strategy, with the start-up of Mad Dog Phase 2, our agreement to acquire TravelCenters of America and progress towards hydrogen and CCS projects in the UK. And importantly we continue to deliver for shareholders, through disciplined investment, lowering net debt and growing distributions," said Bernard Looney, chief executive officer.

BP's reported profit was $8.2 billion in the first quarter, down from $10.8 billion in the fourth quarter of last year. The company's underlying replacement cost profit, the proxy for profit in the United States, is calculated after inventory holding losses and adjustments are factored in.

The company reduced its net debt to $21.1 billion in the first quarter. It plans to buy back $1.75 billion more in shares to enrich stockholders. BP completed $2.2 billion worth of share buybacks with surplus cash flow in the first quarter, completing a $2.75 billion share buyback program announced in the fourth quarter on April 28.

Surplus cash flow in excess of what BP needs for its operations totaled $2.3 billion in the first quarter. The company said it plans to use 60% of surplus cash flow for share buybacks that have become increasingly commonplace with publicly traded companies in recent years.

BP's operating cash flow totaled $7.6 billion in the first quarter. It spent $3.6 billion in capital expenditure in the first quarter. It expects to invest $16 billion to $18 billion in capital expenditure this year.

The company employs more than 1,750 workers at the former Standard Oil Refinery in Whiting, Hammond and East Chicago.

