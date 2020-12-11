Brave Heart Foundation awards grant to Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry

The Brave Heart Foundation has awarded Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry a$5,000 grant.

That money will help to pay processing fees on donated livestock and deer with the meat being given to hunger relief agencies serving food-insecure residents Indiana.

According to Feeding America’s Map the Meal Gap, there are 887,070 Indiana residents who regularly struggle with food insecurity – 273,380 of whom are children.

More than ever, families are struggling to buy groceries. Food banks, pantries, and soup kitchens work to protect the most vulnerable and under-served in our communities. These agencies continue to face increased demand during these uncertain times.

Proper nutrition is vital to the health of all Hoosiers. That is why protein, an important component of every cell in the body and one of the most important nutrients for brain and body development in children, is so important. Sadly, it is also the hardest commodity for food banks to obtain, especially now.

The funds provided will allow Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry to pay for the processing of approximately 4,300 pounds of donated livestock and deer – providing over 17,200 more meals through local hunger relief agencies.