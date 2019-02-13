The 2018 Bride Blu Wedding show on Sunday at the Blue Chip Casino in Michigan City.

Pampering with a purpose

When brides sign in at Bride Blu, they can make an appointment for a 10-20 minute makeover at Spa Blu, with a mini consultation with a hair designer on what style the bride envisions.

Brides can bring a photo of the wedding dress and coordinate a hair style, says Pamela Andreotti, manager of Spa Blu. “Others who drop by may have to wait, but they have fun with their friends,” Andreotti says.

They can also tour Blue Chip’s spa, where “it’s pretty exciting to see brides come in and be transformed into the vision they have for their wedding day.”

The spa has a gift registry for a Boyd Gaming gift card that doesn’t expire. “It can be used all year, and it’s wonderful for an anniversary couples massage. And it’s always the right color,” says Andreotti.