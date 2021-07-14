Brides-to-be say 'yes' to gifted wedding gowns

Assisted by Dafne Reyes, a bridal stylist at Elegance Wedding & Evening Wear, Walter said yes to the dress after trying on about four to five wedding gowns.

"You will be beautiful," Reyes said after Kami Walter tried her pick on a second time.

Charlott Sitarski, owner of Elegance Wedding & Evening Wear, said her shop began taking part in Operation Wedding Gown in 2008.

The shop didn't take part in the program last year due to COVID-19, Sitarski said.

Under the national nonprofit program founded by Heidi Janson, wedding gowns are given away as a special thank you to military men and women or first responders, Sitarski said.

The giveaway takes place twice a year — always around the Fourth of July, then in November, around Veterans Day, Sitarski said.

This year the giveaway also included those in the medical field, including doctors and nurses, who were front-line COVID-19 workers.

"It's really rewarding to say thank you and to learn what they did for our country and that this helps them out," Sitarski said.

The shop will be working with 10 brides who registered for the program.