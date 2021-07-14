Brides-to-be say 'yes' to gifted wedding gowns

HIGHLAND — Kami Walter married her fellow military husband on Jan. 8 in a civil service at the local courthouse.
A second, more formal ceremony with friends and family, will be held Aug. 13, 2022, at a new wedding barn venue called Bell Tower Falls near Rockford, Michigan.
On Tuesday at Elegance Wedding & Evening Wear, Walter found the perfect gown she will wear when she says "I do" again to her husband, Dalton Locklear.
Walter's mermaid-style dress by Blue Enzoani with a jeweled sash was given to her free of charge by the bridal studio through a partnership with the Brides Across America giveaway program.
"It's honestly amazing, especially for military families," Walter said. "It's good to have someone appreciate our service."
Walter, 21, enlisted in the U.S. Army before graduating from Greenville High School in Michigan in 2017.
She met the love of her life through social media after discovering Locklear, who also serves in the U.S. Army, lived only about an hour away from her Greenville home.
The couple FaceTimed for two years and then finally met in person in Hawaii last December and decided to get married in a civil service in Michigan.
Walter and her mom, Andrea Walter, drove from Greenville to Highland to do some shopping for a wedding gown.
Assisted by Dafne Reyes, a bridal stylist at Elegance Wedding & Evening Wear, Walter said yes to the dress after trying on about four to five wedding gowns.
"You will be beautiful," Reyes said after Kami Walter tried her pick on a second time.
Charlott Sitarski, owner of Elegance Wedding & Evening Wear, said her shop began taking part in Operation Wedding Gown in 2008.
The shop didn't take part in the program last year due to COVID-19, Sitarski said.
Under the national nonprofit program founded by Heidi Janson, wedding gowns are given away as a special thank you to military men and women or first responders, Sitarski said.
The giveaway takes place twice a year — always around the Fourth of July, then in November, around Veterans Day, Sitarski said.
This year the giveaway also included those in the medical field, including doctors and nurses, who were front-line COVID-19 workers.
"It's really rewarding to say thank you and to learn what they did for our country and that this helps them out," Sitarski said.
The shop will be working with 10 brides who registered for the program.
Brides-to-be travel to the shop from as far away as Tennessee and Texas with others coming there from Ohio, Michigan, Wisconsin and Illinois.
Bride-to-be Elizabeth Martinez, 29, of Chicago, came to the shop with her sister Maribel Martinez.
Another sister had seen information online about the Brides Across America giveaway program.
"My fiance is in the military and is a firefighter," Elizabeth Martinez said.
Their wedding plans have yet to be firmed.
"We've discussed eloping to Colorado or getting married in the fall next year," Martinez said. "Our plans are still up in the air."
According to the website Brides Across America, which started Operation Wedding Gown, the nonprofit organization has gifted over 26,000 wedding dresses and over 25 free weddings to date.
For more information on how to qualify, to locate a salon near you, or to register for an event, go to www.bridesacrossamerica.com.
