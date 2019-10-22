HIGHLAND — The Northwest Indiana Bridge Clubs hosted a three-day fall sectional tournament in Highland during the middle of October.
There were 165 players from three different states who achieved 744.34 total masterpoints in this event with 151 tables in play. Players vied for silver masterpoints, as they worked toward attaining higher masterpoint categories. One of the big events was a two-session Swiss team game, where players were matched in a seven-hour competition. Winners in the Intermediate category — the Stars of Tomorrow — were Sally and Richard Will and Charles and Marcy Tomes. Chairmen of the sectional were Terry Bauer, of Portage, and Wayne Carpenter, of Chesterton.
The 50 duplicate bridge players in Lake and Porter counties who scored the greatest number of masterpoints in Highland, Valparaiso, Calumet Township, Chesterton and Portage for the month of September are listed: Louis Nimnicht, Steven Watson, Barbara Walczak, Joseph Chin, Yuan Hsu, James O’Connell, Alfred Simmons, Indra Gupta, Terry Bauer, Richard Will, Robert Ferguson, Zafar Khan, Daniel Spain, Dave Bigler, Helen Miller, Sally Will, Robert Butz,Joel Charpentier, Barbara Graegin, Wayne Carpenter, Larry Rabideau, Joan Butz, John Goring, Anne Murphy, James Lane, Charles Briggs, Dolores Marshall, Laverne Niksch, William Birk, Trudi McKamey, Charlie Halberstadt, Carolyn Potasnik, Paul Muszik, John Teshima, Anna Urick, Hilda Connor, Ed d’Ouville, Daryl Fraley, Barbara Lawson, Norman Szewczyk, Lynn Bayman, Dorothy Hart, Mary Kocevar, Ruth Westberg, Carol Miller, Carol Osgerby, Donald Valiska, Barbara Stroud, Janice Custer and Marilyn Ginzel.