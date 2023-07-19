MUNSTER – People drive past the street sign on their block countless times and fill their address out countless more times, often without ever pausing to contemplate what that oh-so-familiar street name means.

An Indiana University Northwest professor, author and historian aims to change that.

Kenneth J. Schoon, a geologist and professor emeritus of science education, is bringing local history home for Munster residents with a project that tells them the backstory behind the street they live on.

“The Northwest Indiana region contains a number of streets named after its former residents. Years after the naming is done, the street name is well known, but the person for whom it was named is not,” Schoon said. “Munster is one of those communities with several streets named after its early citizens. One of them is Kooy Drive. So what I did was to tell the story of why it was named Kooy and put that on hang-tags. And with the blessing of the Munster Historical Society, distributed them to every house on the street.”

Schoon, who’s also a Munster town councilman, plans to follow up with projects explaining the history behind the Kraay, Schreiber, Fisher, Lambert and Ada streets in Munster.

“I made 100 copies and walked down the road putting one on each door knob explaining where the street name came from,” he said. “I hate to say it’s an original idea but I’ve never heard of anything like it anywhere in the country. As a teacher, I like to get the word out about local history.”

Schoon and the late Purdue University Northwest Professor Lance Trusty co-wrote “Munster Indiana Centennial History,” which the town has been giving away copies of to residents interested in the history of the Lake County suburb just south of Hammond.

Schoon, whose other books include “Calumet Beginnings” and “Pullman,” was inspired to pursue the project because he’s related to the Kooys and often hears their name mispronounced. It’s correctly pronounced like “coy.”

“I had a personal interest in writing the first history because it’s cousins of mine,” he said. “It’s an interesting history.”

He researched the Kooy family history at the Munster Historical Society, got them to sign off on the account he assembled and provided a copy for their records.

Kooy Drive was named after one of the first five pioneer families to settle in Munster. Peter and Guurtje (Gertrude) Kooy were born in Holland and immigrated to Chicago’s South Side Roseland neighborhood in 1855 before it was even part of the city. They moved into a barn where they gave birth to their son Gerbrand, leading to his wife subjecting him to a lifetime of jokes about whether he was born in a barn whenever he passed through a door without closing it.

Gerbrand Kooy married Mary Schoon in 1871 and they built a home on the corner of what’s now Ridge Road and Jackson Avenue down south in Munster, where they raised their 14 children. A carpenter and farmer, he built violins, coffins and many of the older farmhouses that still stand today along Ridge Road, raising them with the help of his brothers and sons.

“I’m a geologist and I’ve always been fascinated that Ridge Road was once the shoreline of Lake Michigan,” he said. “It created a perfectly flat sandy path east to west that was an Indian trail for 12,000 years. It was a stagecoach route and then U.S. Highway 6. When the Borman Expressway was built, Route 6 was moved to the expressway. Now most of it goes through town streets. 169th in Hessville and U.S. 30 were also shorelines of Lake Michigan that ended up becoming roadways allowing people to get through the Region.”

Gerbrand Kooy was one of the first three residents appointed to the Munster School Board after the town was incorporated in 1907. The times were changing as modernity encroached on the then-rural area. Their son Jacob G. Kooy became the second resident in town to own an automobile in 1909 and later one of the first to own an electric washing machine.

The horses that traveled down Ridge Road were gradually replaced by cars so an initial speed limit was set to eight miles an hour. Like his father, Jake Kooy was also a self-employed carpenter who built many of the houses on Columbia Avenue, building his own house on Ridge Road and Kooy Drive just north of Bieker Woods.

Jacob Kooy and neighbor Lawrence Monaldi subdivided their properties and built more houses, leading the street to be called Kooy Drive. Jake Kooy lived in Munster his whole life, dying at the age of 84 in 1964.

His parents sought out the more rural atmosphere they were accustomed to, ultimately moving further south.

In 1919, Gerbrand Kooy and Mary Schoon sold their land in Munster and bought a larger farm near DeMotte in Jasper County. Some of his family stayed in Munster and many of his descendants still live in town.

Schoon believes street names provide an insightful portal to local history.

“Everyone knows the Borman Expressway was named after Frank Borman,” he said. “But there was also a road in Tolleston named after his grandfather before it was annexed into Gary. When Gary annexed Tolleston they extended the east-west street system and it became 10th Avenue.”

He plans to next tackle Schrieber Drive, which is named after a family that owned businesses in Hammond and moved south to Munster. He’s interviewing Paul Henry’s Art Gallery owner Dave Mueller as the Scheibers were involved with the 19th-century hardware store that was recently turned into an art gallery.

“Many streets were named after pioneers,” Schoon said. “In Munster, after the farmers came to town, Ridge Road was the east-west road and Columbia was the north-south road. They only built roads as the need arose. Most roads were unpaved boundary lines and didn’t have names in the early days.”

He hopes the project will inspire people to think more about their surroundings and take an interest in what happened there.

“Street names are like wallpaper,” he said. “When you put it up it’s a fascinating pattern but once it’s there for several years you don’t see it anymore,” he said. “All the street names have reasons behind them. Greenwood was named because of the amount of forest in that area and Elmwood because of all the elm trees.”

Local streets have fascinating backstories that most people are aware of, Schoon said. The Kraay family for instance who Kraay Drive is named after offered to donate property to the town for a park along the Little Calumet River, a plan that fell apart after none of their neighbors followed suit.

“I try not to just list birthdays and dates. I try to tell the stories about the families to bring the history to life,” he said.

Once he’s written up the histories of several streets in Munster, he’s considering putting out a pamphlet collecting the hyper-local histories. He hopes it might inspire people to learn more about local history and potentially get involved with the Munster Historical Society.

“A lot of streets are named after developers. Fran Lin for instance was named after a daughter. Don Powers named Margo after his wife,” he said. “There are a lot of streets and a lot of stories to keep this project going. People get a different view of history when it’s of a street they’re living in. I hope they get to know more about Munster, that it adds more to the community spirit and they know more about the town.”