PORTAGE — Penny Callahan always dreamed of bringing horses to the shores of Lake Michigan.

Her eyes misted with tears as she watched a group of about 25 equestrians gallop across West Beach Tuesday, their mighty animals leaving hoof prints in the damp sand.

“I’ve had that dream for years, but I never knew that all these other people wanted it too,” the former Chesterton school teacher said.

The horseback riding event was part of the Indiana Dunes National Park’s larger Outdoor Adventure Festival, a 10-day celebration that includes over 100 activities.

“The goal is to really promote all things outdoors in Northwest Indiana,” Indiana Dunes Outdoor Recreation Planner Rafi Wilkinson explained. “We wanted to really show of the Region... then hopefully people will be encouraged to seek that (outdoor recreation) out the rest of the year too.”

Started in 2017, the festival used to last three days and include about 60 events. During the pandemic the entire festival was self guided, however Wilkinson said demand for outdoor recreation has grown in recent years.

In an effort to go beyond just the National Park, the festival includes activities at the Indiana Dunes State Park as well as local city and county parks.

Wilkinson said festival organizers wanted to offer “something for everyone,” activities range from night hikes at Mount Baldy, to yoga along the lakeshore, to photography sessions and of course, horses on the beach.

“I believe that getting out into nature is really important for people as a way to relieve stress and for their health,” Wilkinson said. “We have this very industrialized Region, with steel mills, railroads and freeways, yet we also have the fifth-most biodiverse national park. That biodiversity doesn’t stop at the edge of the national park, that biodiversity is Region-wide.”

For Callahan, riding her horse Cody is a form of therapy. Over seven decades ago her parents met while her mother, Carla, was horseback riding through downtown Chesterton. Back then the shores of Lake Michigan were less built up with steel mills and Callahan’s mom was able to ride along the beach all the time. About five years ago Callahan, who is now an Indiana Dunes Park Ranger, got the idea to bring horses to the lakeshore.

After the first event, people started calling non-stop, asking when the next opportunity would be.

“I don’t think they (the national park) realized how many crazy horse people there are in the world,” Callahan said.

The park hosted 75 riders over the course of three sessions on Tuesday. Callahan said slots for the event filled up in an hour.

Outside special events hosted by the national park, there’s nowhere in Indiana where equestrians can ride along the shores of Lake Michigan.

“When I was little we could do this all the time. We would sneak out onto the beach, sometimes we would even swim with the horses,” recalled event volunteer Terry White Boznak, of Union Township.

Clad in a tan cowboy hat, Sarah Tarman rode her black horse Ace through the crashing waves. She and her 12-year-old son Max Bellgraph traveled to the Dunes from Dorr, Michigan. Though Sarah started riding when she was four and Max has been riding ever since he was a baby, neither had ever ridden on a beach.

“We’ve never done anything like this before, this is so cool,” Sarah said, beaming. “(Horseback riding) gives you a sense of freedom, everything is perfect when you ride.”

For 13-year-old Alice Scharp, horseback riding is all about the “emotional connection” you form with the animal. She was one of the six volunteers that helped coordinate Tuesday’s ride; Dunes Park Ranger Brittany Mathis also helped organize the event.

Jocelyn Goldsmith and her three children watched as the crew of horseback riders traveled up and down the beach. For the past seven months her family has been traveling all across the country visiting national parks. This year they will visit a total of 21; after the Dunes, the Goldsmith’s will have three parks left before they return to Washington state.

“We’ve seen a lot of cool stuff this summer, but not a whole stampede of horses,” Goldsmith said. “That’s just not something you see everyday.”

Callahan hopes to host more horseback riding events at the Dunes in future. For more information about the Outdoor Adventure Festival visit dunesoutdooradventurefestival.com.

“I guess my epitaph when I die will say that I brought horses out to the beach,” Callahan said.

