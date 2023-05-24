Gerald "Jerry" Brumm and his wife Nancy Brumm founded one of the Region's most popular floral and gift shops and ran it for more than a half century.

They built Brumm's Bloomin' Barn at 2540 45th St. in the Brumm Plaza in Highland into a Northwest Indiana institution. It's still operating as Bloomin' Barn under new ownership today.

Brumm died earlier this month, just short of his 80th birthday, while planting flowers in his garden. He's remembered as a warm, caring family man who was close to both employees and customers over the decades.

"He was a fun-loving family man who loved people," his daughter Holly Furdo said. "He served in his church. He served in his community. He served in the National Guard."

Treating people well

The Hammond High School graduate and Schererville resident met his wife and business partner at Philip's Flowers in the 1960s.

"He was a wonderful husband and father," Nancy Brumm said. "He loved traveling. He loved people. He loved our customers. He thought of them as friends and family. He served them for 51 years."

They founded their family business in 1970 just six months after they married. They only had a few thousand dollars but had worked at another floral shop and had ideas for how they could do it better.

They opened a second Brumm's Bloomin' Barn in the Southlake Mall in 1974 and ran it for 12 years before closing it in 1986, when they built Brumm's Plaza on 45th Street in Highland. The nine-unit shopping center has long been home to tenants like Arrenello's Pizza and the Butterfingers delicatessen.

The 5,200-square-foot Brumm's Bloomin' Barn stocked many different items over the years, including balloons, posters, hats and Beanie Babies during the 1990s craze. It provided floral arrangements for countless weddings, anniversaries, proms, birthdays, Mother's Days, Valentine's Day and other special occasions over the years.

"Generations of people got flowers delivered for baby showers, proms, weddings, very life-changing moments and milestones," Furdo said. "They got flowers from my dad because they were always good quality and they would sometimes come to him for counseling or just to talk. Some people would stop in two or three times a week to talk. He would treat customers like family. He would make them feel special, like they had his undivided attention."

Customers continued to order with the store, even after moving to Arizona or being deployed as soldiers to Afghanistan.

"He believed if you treated people well, you'd never have to worry," she said. "It was an 'if you build it, they will come' scenario."

It's been known for having longtime loyal employees, some of whom have worked there for decades.

"If employees had a hard time, he'd let them call off and ask what they need," Nancy Brumm said. "He'd give employees special bonuses at Christmas time."

One of a kind

There was an outpouring of support from past employees and the public after his death.

"It was like 'It's a Wonderful Life,'" his sister-in-law Kathy Miller said. "People came from everywhere to honor him at his funeral. We're just overwhelmed with the outpouring of love, texts, flowers and food."

Brumm was active in the Immanuel Presbyterian Church, where he served as a deacon and an elder. He loved spending time with family and his grandchildren, never missing a softball or other game.

He was a huge fan of Jimmy Buffet, sometimes inviting friends, family and a few customers over for Cheeseburger in Paradise parties where they would grill out in the yard before taking a bus to a Jimmy Buffet concert. His garage was filled with Buffet and Cubs memorabilia. He was a huge Cubs fan, who would often listen to games on the radio at work. He meticulously maintained a Corvette he got for his high school graduation and also had a sweet tooth, keeping candy in a cabinet in the kitchen.

He was an avid traveler who visited nearly all 50 states, only missing out on Oregon.

"He was always starting the next adventure," Nancy Brumm said. "He was always trying something new, always experimenting, always making memories."

They would stay at fancy hotels one night and then spend the next cooking pork chops on a cast-iron skillet over an open flame while camping, before he would go out fishing.

"He visited many churches while traveling," Holly Furdo said. "He felt comfortable everywhere he went."

They often traveled on business, visiting old sales reps even after they retired in 2021. But his family said he just had a joy for life as evidenced by neighborhood bonfires he would star and snow angels he would make in the winter.

"He would always say, 'Look, look, look before you miss something' and 'People die in bed. Get up and see what's happening," Holly Furdo said.

Longtime employee Aaron Shloss remembers how he liked treating and helping the customers on the sales floor.

"He had very little patience for anything that distracted him from it. Neither he nor I had any idea how important we would end up becoming to each other over the subsequent years. And that's just one example," he said. "I remember he would stand at the receiving door and wait for the trucks of merchandise to arrive. He was absolutely rabid about getting new product in the store. When the wholesale merchandise would arrive he was a like a little kid on Christmas. The boxes would barely be inside and he would be tearing them open."

Shloss describes Brumm as one of a kind.

"I've never known anyone like him. He was alive in a way that so few people are," he said. "Always upbeat, always positive, and that's the thing that stood about him the most. He had absolutely no time for negativity or laziness or pessimism. No obstacle intimidated him. He'd plow right through it every time. He lived and breathed his store. I think the only thing more important to him was his family. And so often over the years, that line was blurred anyway. He and Nancy raised their kids in the store. And he treated his employees like they were his kids."

He almost lived in the store, showing up every day from morning to evening, Shloss said.

"Even when he did take a day off, he'd call multiple times to see how things were going. He oversaw everything and he had a genuine love for every single aspect of the business. He was fair but firm," he said. "He didn't suffer fools. He was staunchly loyal to his customers and to his workers. He was an excellent talker and an excellent salesman. In another life he could have been a hostage negotiator. He was just extremely charismatic and likable. If it was storming outside, he could convince you it was sunny. And to him, it always was. When customers would come in you could tell they were here as much to see him and Nancy as to buy merchandise. He was everyone's friend."

Brumm was a family man whose family was everything to him and who left a legacy of a store that's meant to much to the community, Shloss said.

"In 1970 there was absolutely nothing like Brumm's Bloomin' Barn. And there really is still not, to this day. Jerry and Nancy were auteurs in their field. What they started and grew for a half century is still here, still evolving. People still come in here and ask about him and Nancy," he said. "He was a model businessman but he was also a warm human being who cultivated much more than a successful independent business. He cultivated a legacy of friendship and togetherness and hard work and hometown pride.

"Not a day goes by that he is not remembered as the warm, radiant, dedicated friend and employer that he was. And so, as long as that remains true, Jerry Brumm will never die."