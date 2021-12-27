Building corporation oversees new Griffith Town Hall

GRIFFITH — The Town Council has named three people to operate a building corporation for the new town hall/police station facility.

They are Jason Nolasco, Laura Gaby and Nancy Stout.

The $9.5 million project will be financed through a lease with the corporation that will be controlled by the council.

In conjunction, the council recently hired Tonn & Blank to oversee the construction. Work is expected to start next year and finish by June 8, 2023.

Town Hall and the police station will share the 24,000 square-foot, two-story building on Lafayette Street just behind the existing facilities.

The new building will showcase historical features commensurate with the town's history.

The current hall and police buildings sit adjacent to each other on Broad Street just north of Main Street. The old buildings will be demolished when the new construction is completed, Rick Ryfa, R-3rd, said.

In place of the razed buildings would be a new parking lot on Broad Street to serve the dual purpose facility and add spaces for downtown shoppers.