Bulldog Park grows identity as entertainment mainstay for Crown Point community

And it's all steps away from the city's beloved square, Bosse pointed out.

"The nice thing about it, too, is that before for events, we were having to shut down the square. We were having to block traffic," Bosse said. "It was taking away parking from the downtown businesses, where now they can still have their functions ... and it hopefully complements them."

The venue was named 2019 Venue of the Year by the South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority.

Crown Point Mayor David Uran pointed out since opening, the facility has yet to be open for 12 months consecutively, due to how construction was phased and the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite not seeing an uninterrupted year of being open, Uran said Bulldog Park is "everything we wanted out of that facility, and more."

"The best days are yet to come,” the longtime mayor told The Times.

The venue is an example of how the city is pivoting its parks and recreation activities, as people "clamor" toward sporting and entertainment events, Uran said.