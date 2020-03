Bullet lodged in Gary man's skull after someone opened fire at house, cops say

GARY — Police were dispatched at 3:24 a.m. Friday to the 4100 block of Harrison Street for a report of shots fired, Gary Police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

The victim was taken to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary and then transferred to Advocate Christ for further treatment, Hamady said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hamady said the man was struck in the right side of his temple and the bullet remains lodged in his skull.

Police ask anyone with information to call Detective Sgt. Greg Wolf at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP, police said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.