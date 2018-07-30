The president of South Shore Marina said he wants to clear the air and address accusations made by the city of Gary in a recent Times article about buoys missing from the city's beaches.
David Zak, of the Portage-based company, said he sent an estimate to the city in February and didn't hear back. Then, a couple of weeks ago, the city sent him a contract with missing pages, he said.
Pricing information — critical to any contract — was missing from the partial contract the city sent to him to sign, he said.
On Monday night, the city sent The Times a copy of a contract signed by city park board members and dated for June 27. The contract lists South Shore Marina's compensation at $27,241.
Like many municipalities, the city of Gary has contracted for years with South Shore Marina to install and remove buoys along its beaches.
Per her staff, Gary Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson told The Times last week the installation was on hold this summer due to the city's inability to reach the vendor and earlier issues with contract terms.
The city on Monday also denied falling out of communication with South Shore Marina.
The lack of communication from the vendor began on May 25 when the vendor did not respond to the city’s email request asking the vendor to confirm charges billed for the 2018 buoy installation and repairs, according to LaLosa Burns, city spokeswoman. Confirmation of charges was needed in order to begin processing the payment.
"The City of Gary has maintained open and consistent communication with the vendor to ensure the removal of the buoys at the end of the 2017 beach season, the final 2017 payment and leading up to the repair and installation of the buoys for 2018 beach season," Burns said.
While not addressing whether the contract was complete, a city spokeswoman said Monday an email was sent June 28 to the vendor informing them the contract for the repair and installation of the buoys was approved.
On that same date, an email was sent with the contract attached for the vendor to sign, date and scan back for prompt submission and payment, the city said.
"The contract forwarded to the vendor included a do not exceed amount to include not only the installation and repair of the buoys but also the fall 2018 removal of the buoys. There was no communication or response from the vendor until the afternoon of July 26, 2018," the spokeswoman said.
Zak said the city is up to date on payments from last year's contract, but has not paid him up front for this year. He explained city staff requested that South Shore Marina install the buoys and the city would pay him at a later date, citing budgetary issues.
"I’m a small company and I can’t finance projects for the city of Gary, and they try to tell you they've been audited and there's a whole new process in place," he said. “But what they need to do is pay for repairs the buoys need and the installation. And that hasn't happened."
The mayor also stated South Shore Marina announced a late fee that municipalities generally don’t pay, and that issue was only recently resolved, according to the city.
Again, Zak said that's not true.
"We have always had a late fee, and they have always paid it up until this year. This is the first year (Gary) has balked about it,” Zak said.
Zak said he does agree with one thing the city's mayor said: That buoys would not have saved or prevented the drowning of Tiara Hardy, the Merrillville woman who went missing off the shores of Marquette Beach the night of July 23.
"There’s nothing, whether the buoys were there or not, to keep people from going into the water. What happened to that girl was tragic, but she would have still gone into the water if the buoys were in place," Zak said.