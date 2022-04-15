Burden of cross shared at Via Crucis Viviente Good Friday service

EAST CHICAGO — Onlookers got to share Jesus' burden during the Via Crucis Viviente, the Hispanic translation of Living Way of the Cross, Good Friday service outside Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Parish.

The Via Crucis Viviente encompasses 14 episodes in Jesus’ life leading to his crucifixion and burial. The traditional Via Crucis uses actors to portray specific biblical characters, including Jesus.

This year, due to COVID-19, the program featured some traditional characters, including centurions and women of Jerusalem. However, there was no one Jesus. Instead, people in the procession through the streets took turns carrying the cross, leading to the crucifixion on the church rectory grounds.

“It’s more like a community,” Jose Rodriguez, a character in the production, said. “Whoever is next in line.”

Although he dressed for a part, Rodriguez did not know whom he would be playing. Those who played specific roles in the past had new roles.

“This represents what Jesus did for us, when he came to redeem us,” Rodriguez said. “We’re trying to show people Jesus is alive. He is the rock of my faith."

Gilbert Oria, an actor who has previously portrayed Barabbas, has a new role, possibly as an apostle. Barabbas, Oria said, holds a special place in his heart.

“It is the most evil character, and me being so sweet and nice, it’s an extreme part,” Oria said. “As an actor, I don’t get to play many extreme roles."

Jose Fernandez, another participant for many years, dressed as a street person.

“I love doing this,” he said. “It helps me keep my faith.”

Florence Fernandez, Jose’s wife, noted, “We’re here to be the light of the world, to help people remember why we’re here and to set a good example for future generations. This way, it can be handed down from generation to generation.”

Starting with her grandparents, who came to this country from Salamanca, Guanajuato in Mexico, five generations of her family have experienced the Via Crucis.

Many of the onlookers still wore masks, as the service was livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube. Robert Quiroz, a former apostle, handled streaming chores.

“It helps me get closer to my faith, to God,” he said.

Longtime OLG parishioner Liz Oria, another walker, said the Via Crucis “reminds ourselves and others about what Jesus did for all of us and is still doing for us.”

When the Via Crucis first started at the North Harbor parish, Oria recalled, the parish used 15 pickup trucks for each of the stations, plus one specifically for the crucifixion. The trucks were decorated at the city garage on Cline Avenue, after which they paraded to the church for the Via Crucis.

“These people came from Mexico and they wanted to follow with the tradition,” Oria said, “and show children how we’d celebrate Holy Week.”

The parish did not hold a Via Crucis procession the past two years due to the pandemic.

Rodriguez, who has been in the production for at least a decade, noted, “This is not a regular play. It’s biblical. We try to show Jesus going to Calvary again. I take this very serious.”

David Madriz, who directed this year’s Via Crucis, said COVID-19 forced changes in format.

“Father wanted to bring the play back,” Madriz said of the new pastor, the Rev. Diego Florez. “We’re trying to do the best we can, to show that Jesus gave his life for us, how much Jesus loved us.”

Florez, who came to this community from Florida, said, “This is a beautiful way to represent the Passion of Christ. We wanted to restart it and show the person of God.”

Florez was the first person to carry the cross. The bilingual service started from church grounds and proceeded to neighborhood streets.

“His cross is for all of us,” the priest said.

Raquel Martinez and Yvonne Muñoz were among the women of Jerusalem. Martinez, the former parish secretary, was in her first Via Crucis.

“It’s part of our tradition, and it’s good to keep traditions going,” she said.

“Its good to remember what Jesus did for us, and to visualize it touches us more” Muñoz said, "This is definitely something we should remember every day.”

Entire families participated. Eva Alvarez brought her five children, ages 20 months to 14 years.

“This is about God’s love,” Alvarez said. “God is too good to us.”

The mother added, “This is a tradition we try to follow every year. It’s important for my kids to be strong in the church.”

