HOBART — The city lost a Bureau of Motor Vehicles branch at the end of last year, but it looks to gain a BMV Connect kiosk in coming weeks.

Hobart's Board of Public Works and Safety approved an agreement Wednesday with Intellectual Technology Inc., the vendor for the state’s BMV Connect kiosks.

Hobart will collaborate with ITI to have the kiosk installed at the Police Court Complex, 705 E. Fourth St.

Bob Fulton, assistant to Mayor Brian Snedecor, said a new security door will have to be installed at the municipal building to separate the kiosk area from the rest of the facility so the kiosk can be open 24 hours a day.

The kiosk can handle vehicle registration and driver’s license renewals as well as about a dozen other common BMV transactions. It will be available to use by all state residents, not just those in Hobart.

Fulton said the security door could be installed in about six weeks.

“That will be the deciding factor on when it’s open and ready to go,” he said. “Hopefully, it will be done in the next two months.”

During a public hearing in early October about the Ridge Road branch, BMV Commissioner Joe Hoage said it was costing about $350,000 a year to maintain the branch, where transactions dropped from nearly 65,000 in 2018 to about 62,000 in 2019 and about 56,000 in 2021.

Several city officials and residents from Hobart and surrounding communities opposed the decision to close the Ridge Road location because that area of the city needs a BMV branch.

Besides the kiosk that will be installed at the PCC building, the BMV has a branch at 5117 E. 81st Ave. in Hobart.