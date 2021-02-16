Buried in snow, Gary makes emergency purchase for large plow to aid limited fleet

GARY — Up until this point, the city's General Services had been making do with its small fleet of snowplows to cover all of the city's 400 miles of roadways.
After two of its snowplows broke down, the city was down to one, single large snowplow truck, plus seven Ford F-550 pickup trucks outfitted with plows and salt spreaders, according to Deputy Mayor Trent McCain.
This week's near-historic snowfall event — that brought more than a foot of snow to many areas of the city and Region — prompted Gary officials to bite the bullet make a $180,000 emergency purchase for a second snowplow truck.
"I believe we are taking delivery of it any moment now," McCain said late Tuesday morning.
The city is purchasing the plow from Transchicago Auto Group, on West 25th Avenue in Gary, McCain said.
State law typically requires municipalities to go out for bid to purchase items priced above $150,000, McCain said, but the law makes an exception for emergencies like this one.
As the city's second-in-command as deputy mayor, McCain said this was a tough decision for the administration to make due to the city's stressed financial situation, but it had to be done.
"We'll have to get creative," he said, noting the city hopes to arrange a financial agreement with a bank loan, rather than having to come up with the $180,000 all at once.
He said the city has also engaged with a private contractor, GE Marshall out of Valparaiso, which has fleets of large freightliner trucks for snow removal.
McCain said he is also grateful for the Lake County commissioners agreeing to help the city out of this snowy mess.
County plows assist
Lake Commissioner Kyle Allen, D-Gary, said county snowplows are typically responsible for clearing Ridge Road west of Grant, and they take that all the way to Colfax.
Those county plows will also clear adjacent city streets, while the state is already responsible for U.S. 12 and 20 and Broadway.
Allen said county is covering 51st and Harrison north to 41st; 47th and Grant north to Ridge Road; 49th and Harrison east to Broadway; 41st, 45th and 47th and Grant east to Broadway.
"Those trucks have to go up there anyway so it's not like they're going out of their way," Allen said. "It's one of those things where boundaries shouldn't matter."
"I try to help the communities in my district to the extent I can, based on resources, with the cooperation of the other two county commissioners," Allen said.
Allen clarified this assistance is temporary unless the county, which has its own 600 miles of roadway to tackle, and the city enter into a long-term intergovernmental agreement for snow removal.
McCain extended his gratitude to the county for its assistance. While 2013 was before McCain's time with the administration, he recalled when the city of Gary was pummeled with about a foot of snowfall that year, but much of the rest of the Region to the east was spared.
That year, the city was grateful for the town of Portage coming to the city's rescue by offering to assist with plowing.
This year is different, he said.
"In this instance, everyone has been hit, even Indy has been hit," McCain said. "The entire state is under stress."
McCain said the city's Board of Public Works will ratify the emergency purchase at its 10 a.m. meeting today.