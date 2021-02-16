Buried in snow, Gary makes emergency purchase for large plow to aid limited fleet

GARY — Up until this point, the city's General Services had been making do with its small fleet of snowplows to cover all of the city's 400 miles of roadways.

After two of its snowplows broke down, the city was down to one, single large snowplow truck, plus seven Ford F-550 pickup trucks outfitted with plows and salt spreaders, according to Deputy Mayor Trent McCain.

This week's near-historic snowfall event — that brought more than a foot of snow to many areas of the city and Region — prompted Gary officials to bite the bullet make a $180,000 emergency purchase for a second snowplow truck.

"I believe we are taking delivery of it any moment now," McCain said late Tuesday morning.

The city is purchasing the plow from Transchicago Auto Group, on West 25th Avenue in Gary, McCain said.

State law typically requires municipalities to go out for bid to purchase items priced above $150,000, McCain said, but the law makes an exception for emergencies like this one.

As the city's second-in-command as deputy mayor, McCain said this was a tough decision for the administration to make due to the city's stressed financial situation, but it had to be done.