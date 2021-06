Burnham man dies of unspecified injury at Franciscan Health Hospital in Hammond

HAMMOND – A Burnham man died Monday at Franciscan Health Hospital in downtown Hammond.

Davion Logan, a 29-year-old Burnham resident, was pronounced dead at the hospital at 5454 Hohman Avenue in Hammond, according to the Lake County Coroner's Office.

Logan was taken to the hospital after suffering an unspecified injury on the 2700 block of E 142nd Street in Burnham in a residential neighborhood west of the Burnham Prairie Nature Preserve. The incident took place a few blocks from Logan's home on the 14000 block of Marquette Road in Burnham.

A Burnham Police Department officer deferred questions to the police chief, who did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Logan was taken to the Franciscan Health Hospital, which the Lake County Coroner's Office was called out to at 8:25 a.m. Monday.

The cause and manner of death are both pending an autopsy.

The Lake County Coroner's Office, Bud's Ambulance Services and the Burnham Police Department handled the death.

