An upcoming business resource workshop will guide business owners in Northwest Indiana on how to take it to the next level.

Staging Success Workshop: Strategies for Next Steps will take place at 8 a.m. Tuesday, May 16th at the Purdue Technology Center of NWI at 9800 Connecticut Drive in Crown Point.

The Regional Development Company, Northwest Indiana Small Business Development Center, Indiana Economic Development Corporation and the Northwest Indiana Forum invite business owners to participate.

They can learn about market data, industry statistics, resources on manufacturing, exporting, available tax credits, state programs, commercial real estate financing, snapshot business valuations, expansion projects and other subjects.

“While we work with all levels of entrepreneurs, this specific workshop is tailored to second-stage companies that may need guidance in the right direction to the next chapter,” Northwest Indiana Small Business Development Center Regional Director Lorri Feldt said. “There are many tools and resources that we will detail, and our speakers will be available to connect with directly at the event.”

Feldt, RDC President and Executive Director Erica Dombey, Northwest Indiana Forum Director of Economic Development Spencer Summers and IEDC Vice President of Business Retention and Expansion Linda Walczak will speak at the event.

“It is a great time to own a business in Northwest Indiana,” Summers said. “Regional partners such as these remain fundamental in offering key business solutions and expand upon opportunities that the state has provided.”

Attendees can learn about the Valparaiso-based Regional Development Company nonprofit that administers the U.S. Small Business Administration’s 504 Loan Program to encourage small business growth.

“In 2023, growing businesses must remain adaptive and creative in an ever-fluctuating market,” Dombey said. “The heavy influx of cash throughout the pandemic will continue to wane and interest rates are still projected to increase. Refinancing existing loans may result in financing gaps being filled due to higher interest rates and increased scrutiny during underwriting. Business owners should know all the financing options available to them in this dynamic environment”

For more information, call 219-476-0504 or visit www.rdc504.org.