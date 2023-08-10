1st Source Bank has opened a loan production office in Indianapolis, expanding to the state's largest metropolitan area.

The South Bend-based bank, which has an extensive footprint in Porter and LaPorte counties, located the new office at 10475 Crosspoint Blvd. in Indianapolis. It's open by appointment only.

The new 1st Source loan production office is supplying the Indianapolis market with small business loans and other commercial credit services.

Matt Darrah was named market president of Indianapolis Commercial Banking.

He started out his banking career as a Specialty Finance Group underwriter for 1st Source Bank and then moved to Indianapolis, where he worked in finance for 20 years. He's a Ball State University graduate who earned an MBA in Finance.

“We’ve long been interested in introducing the 1st Source Bank brand and community banking service model to the Indianapolis area, and we’re pleased to have Matt spearheading those efforts as we get introduced to the region,” said Larry Mayers, head of the 1st Source Bank Business Banking Group. “Matt is a strong believer in the 1st Source mission, and believes living that mission and our values in every client interaction will lead to our success in this exciting new market.”

1st Source Bank has 79 bank branches across Northern Indiana and Southwest Michigan.

“Here at 1st Source, we celebrate small business and do all we can to deliver on our mission and live by our values in how we serve our clients every day,” said Andrea Short, President and Chief Executive Officer of 1st Source Bank. “Opening a loan production office in the Indianapolis area is an exciting and strategic step forward for us, not only to grow our own organization, but to help other businesses grow too, while ultimately helping those clients achieve security, build wealth and realize their dreams. We look forward to the great work to be done by our Indianapolis team, and the impact their outstanding client service will have on the clients we serve.”

1st Source Bank dates back 160 years and has amassed assets of $8.4 billion.