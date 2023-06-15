Hoosier Lottery officials are urging Region residents who play Powerball to find any old tickets they might have lying around and check to see if they've overlooked a winner.

Two winning tickets sold in Lake County during the holidays — worth $50,000 and $150,000 — soon will expire if the prize is not claimed.

According to lottery officials, the $50,000 ticket was purchased for the Dec. 24, 2022, Powerball drawing at Mr. Fuel, 2945 Burr St., Gary.

It matched four of 17-37-46-54-67 and the Powerball, 8, to win the game's third-highest prize.

The $150,000 ticket was purchased for the Dec. 31, 2022, Powerball drawing at Speedway, 9299 Broadway, Merrillville.

It also matched four of 18-37-44-50-64 and the Powerball, 11, but the purchaser opted for a "Power Play" — tripling the value of the prize.

Lottery rules require prizes in all draw games be claimed within 180 days of the drawing. Otherwise, the prize is forfeited and the money remains in the lottery's prize fund to pay future jackpots won by Hoosier Lottery players.

The deadline to claim the $50,000 winner is June 22. The last day to collect the $150,000 prize is June 29.

The lottery recommends that the person holding the winning ticket fill out the information on the back of the ticket and call 800-955-6886 to set up an appointment to claim their winnings at Hoosier Lottery headquarters, 1302 N. Meridian St., Indianapolis.

The odds of a Powerball ticket matching four of the five white balls and the red Powerball are 1 in 913,129.

The overall odds of winning any Powerball prize are 1 in 25.

