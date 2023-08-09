EAST CHICAGO — Visitors to the sports book at Ameristar Casino will notice some changes in the months ahead as branding for the Barstool Sports digital media company goes away and potentially is replaced by logos of the ESPN sports television channel.

Penn Entertainment, parent company of the East Chicago casino, announced Tuesday it has signed a renewable 10-year agreement with Disney-owned ESPN to relaunch Penn's online Barstool Sportsbook as ESPN Bet.

"This transformative, exclusive agreement with ESPN marks another major milestone in Penn's evolution from a pure-play U.S. regional gaming operator to a North American entertainment leader," said Jay Snowden, Penn president and CEO.

"Our agreement with ESPN will provide us access to the largest ecosystem in sports, with 105 million-plus monthly unique digital visitors, an audience of more than 370 million across social platforms, 25 million ESPN+ subscribers, and the nation's number-one fantasy database."

The new ESPN Bet online sports book is expected to roll out in November when sports betting generally is on the upswing due to the overlapping college and professional football, basketball and hockey seasons, and ahead of the wager-heavy Super Bowl and "March Madness" college basketball tournament.

The launch almost certainly will be immediately apparent to ESPN viewers since Jimmy Pitaro, ESPN chairman, said the sports network plans to use ESPN talent to promote ESPN Bet across all of its programming and content.

"We are confident that the combination of our unparalleled audience along with Penn's operational expertise and state-of-the-art technology provides us with a tremendous opportunity to serve the ever-growing number of consumers interested in betting," Pitaro said.

It's less clear what will happen with the look of Penn retail sports books, like Ameristar's, currently emblazoned with Barstool Sports imagery.

Snowden said Wednesday the Barstool branding absolutely will go away in time. But it's still to-be-determined whether Penn's retail sports books become ESPN Bet outlets, or possibly revert to the brand of their host casino — similar to when Ameristar's sports book first opened in 2019.

"We're working through ESPN. Folks have not had a chance to visit our properties yet. And so we’re going to go through a process. And there can be some — potentially some ESPN-branded retail sports books on plan. And if not, we still have what we believe to be best-in-class destinations on the retail sports betting side, and sports bars connected to almost all of them," Snowden said.

The Barstool Sportsbook at Ameristar Casino handled approximately $31 million of in-person sports bets between July 2022 and June 2023, according to the Indiana Gaming Commission.

