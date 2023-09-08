A downtown Chicago casino long-sought by city leaders finally is opening its doors to the public at 8 a.m. Saturday.

Bally's Chicago features nearly 800 slot machines and more than 50 table games, along with two restaurants and bars, arrayed throughout the historic Medinah Temple, 600 N. Wabash.

That only is a temporary location, however. Bally's ultimately is planning to construct in coming years a $1.74 billion casino, hotel and entertainment complex at the intersection of Chicago Avenue and Halsted Street in the city's River West neighborhood.

Illinois gaming regulators gave the go-ahead Friday for Bally's to open its temporary casino following successful practice gaming sessions at the Medinah Temple facility on Wednesday and Thursday.

It's not yet known how the Chicago casino will impact Northwest Indiana's gaming destinations, which are connected to more prominent and rewarding national casino brands, tend to be easier for players in both Illinois and Indiana to get to, provide free parking and permit smoking.

