A downtown Chicago casino long-sought by city leaders finally is opening its doors to the public at 8 a.m. Saturday.
Bally's Chicago features nearly 800 slot machines and more than 50 table games, along with two restaurants and bars, arrayed throughout the historic Medinah Temple, 600 N. Wabash.
That only is a temporary location, however. Bally's ultimately is planning to construct in coming years a $1.74 billion casino, hotel and entertainment complex at the intersection of Chicago Avenue and Halsted Street in the city's River West neighborhood.
Illinois gaming regulators gave the go-ahead Friday for Bally's to open its temporary casino following successful practice gaming sessions at the Medinah Temple facility on Wednesday and Thursday.
It's not yet known how the Chicago casino will impact Northwest Indiana's gaming destinations, which are connected to more prominent and rewarding national casino brands, tend to be easier for players in both Illinois and Indiana to get to, provide free parking and permit smoking.
Photos: Chicago Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson
Chicago Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson speaks to supporters after defeating Paul Vallas in the mayoral runoff election, late Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Chicago.
PAUL BEATY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson celebrates with supporters after defeating Paul Vallas after the mayoral runoff election late Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Chicago.
PAUL BEATY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson speaks to supporters after defeating Paul Vallas in the mayoral runoff election, late Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Chicago.
PAUL BEATY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson celebrates with supporters after defeating Paul Vallas after the mayoral runoff election late Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Chicago.
PAUL BEATY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson celebrates with his family and supporters after defeating Paul Vallas in the mayoral runoff election, late Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Chicago.
PAUL BEATY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Supporters of Chicago Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson listen to him speak after he defeated Paul Vallas in the Chicago mayoral runoff election late Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Chicago.
PAUL BEATY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson celebrates with supporters after defeating Paul Vallas after the mayoral runoff election late Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Chicago.
PAUL BEATY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson, right, speaks with owner Bobby Price Chicago during a public listening session at Principle Barbers, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in the North Lawndale neighborhood of Chicago.
ERIN HOOLEY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson participates in a forum with other Chicago mayoral candidates hosted by the Chicago Women Take Action Alliance, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at the Chicago Temple in Chicago.
ERIN HOOLEY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson participates in a forum with other Chicago mayoral candidates hosted by the Chicago Women Take Action Alliance Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at the Chicago Temple in Chicago.
ERIN HOOLEY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson participates in a forum with other Chicago mayoral candidates hosted by the Chicago Women Take Action Alliance Jan. 14, 2023, at the Chicago Temple in Chicago.
ERIN HOOLEY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson speaks to supporters during a public listening session at Principle Barbers, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in the North Lawndale neighborhood of Chicago.
ERIN HOOLEY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson speaks to supporters during a public listening session at Principle Barbers, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in the North Lawndale neighborhood of Chicago.
ERIN HOOLEY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson speaks to supporters during a public listening session at Principle Barbers, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in the North Lawndale neighborhood of Chicago.
ERIN HOOLEY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson, right, speaks with owner Bobby Price Chicago during a public listening session at Principle Barbers, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in the North Lawndale neighborhood of Chicago.
ERIN HOOLEY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson speaks to supporters during a public listening session at Principle Barbers, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in the North Lawndale neighborhood of Chicago.
ERIN HOOLEY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson speaks to supporters during a public listening session at Principle Barbers, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in the North Lawndale neighborhood of Chicago.
ERIN HOOLEY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
