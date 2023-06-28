WHITING — In the wake of a record-setting penalty of $40 million for air pollution violations at its Whiting Refinery, BP is being eyed for a potential violation Sunday stemming from the excess release of gases that triggered pungent odor complaints as far east as St. Joseph County.

An inspector with the Indiana Department of Environmental Management's Office of Air Quality visited the Whiting BP plant Monday and learned a severe storm Sunday had caused a partial power outage at several refinery process units, IDEM Public Information Officer Barry Sneed said.

"This led to the refinery gas flares being flooded with excess refinery gases, which were released outside of allowable emissions limits," he said. "The excess gas emitted was primarily comprised of sulfur dioxide (SO2) and hydrogen sulfide (H2S)."

"Currently, gasses are not being produced or sent to the flares," Sneed said.

"As part of their permit with IDEM, BP is required to report emissions that deviate from emission standards of the Clean Air Act," he said. "IDEM will subsequently review reports and take appropriate action in the case of any violations."

Sneed said that "IDEM will continue to monitor the situation and work with BP to ensure that the refinery is operating in compliance with state and federal environmental regulations."

BP America Media Relations Manager Christina Audisho said Monday operations at the Whiting plant had been stabilized.

"There have been no injuries reported; safety remains our highest priority," she said.

It was announced last month that BP agreed to pay a record-setting penalty of $40 million for air pollution violations at its Whiting Refinery, according to the U.S. Department of Justice and Environmental Protection Agency.

Intoxicated Porter County man charged with spitting in faces of officials helping him, cops say The accused reportedly resisted the attempts to help him and repeatedly used offense and racist language toward the emergency responders.

BP Products, a subsidiary of the London-based energy giant, reached a settlement with the federal government to pay the record fine and spend $197 million to reduce hazardous air emissions at the refinery on Lake Michigan.

"This settlement sends an important message to the refining industry that the United States will take decisive action against illegal benzene and VOC emissions," said Assistant Attorney General Todd Kim of the Justice Department’s Environment and Natural Resources Division.

"Under the settlement, the refinery will implement controls that will greatly improve air quality and reduce health impacts on the overburdened communities that surround the facility," he said.

The Porter County Emergency Management Agency identified the BP plant as the source of Sunday's odor complaints.

"Other industries throughout Porter, Lake and LaPorte counties have been contacted and we have found no other evidence of releases or spills," the Porter County officials had said.

The odor triggered a public safety alert on area cell phones and NIPSCO reported receiving several hundred calls coming from Porter, LaPorte, Lake and St. Joseph counties.

The Valparaiso Police Department was among the emergency responders throughout the Region Sunday to acknowledge the widespread concern and urged residents to refrain from tying up emergency telephone lines.

"Emergency lines must remain open for those in need of active medical or police needs," the department said.

Gallery: Whiting Refinery history Whiting Refinery history Whiting Refinery history Whiting Refinery history Whiting Refinery history Whiting Refinery history Whiting Refinery history Whiting Refinery history Whiting Refinery history Whiting Refinery history Whiting Refinery history Whiting Refinery history Whiting Refinery history Whiting Refinery history Whiting Refinery history Whiting Refinery history Whiting Refinery history Whiting Refinery history Whiting Refinery history Whiting Refinery history Whiting Refinery history Whiting Refinery history Whiting Refinery history Refineries, railroad pulse through Whiting's history Candle factory remembered Whiting Refinery history Whiting Refinery history Refinery explosion seemed like 'end of the world' Refinery explosion seemed like 'end of the world' Thursday is the 60th anniversary of the Standard Oil Explosion in Whiting Whiting Refinery history Gallery