A mighty wind is blowing renewable energy production ahead in Indiana.

A gust of investment is blustering behind the sails of BP's downstate wind farm, which looms over a bucolic backdrop of farm fields just off Interstate 65.

BP is investing $100 million to upgrade dozens of wind turbines at the Fowler Ridge Wind Farm in Benton County just north of Lafayette. It's the multinational energy company's largest onshore wind farm in the world.

The multinational that runs the BP Whiting Refinery said the upgrades will significantly boost the wind turbine's electricity production without expanding the wind farm's geographic footprint.

The turbines stand nearly 500 feet tall and stretch as far as the eye can see to passing motorists on I-65. The rotor's diameter stretches the length of a football field.

BP is replacing 40 of the turbines at Fowler Ridge 1, one of four sections of the wind farm. It's installing new, much larger blades made by Vestas.

"This is a very important project to BP, and we’re grateful for the county and community’s continued support," said Chris Pilarczyk, operations manager for BP's onshore wind business. "Replacing 40 turbines is no easy task. Every stage of the project requires extensive planning, efficient coordination and safe execution. We’re proud of the progress we’ve made so far."

The capital investment will boost the farm's productivity and keep it in operation longer.

"This project will extend the life of our wind farm and boost production by deploying a newer, more efficient and reliable technology that’s designed to generate over 40% more energy," he said. "That’s a big deal for us, as we pivot from an international oil company to an integrated energy company. These turbines will help us deliver BP’s plan to have around 10 gigawatts of installed renewables capacity by 2030."

Long a gas company, BP has responded to climate change by investing more in such alternative energy sources as wind, solar and other renewables.

"Onshore wind is a key part of our renewables and power transition growth engine, which will help drive our transformation," Pilarczyk said. "This project is a significant step forward in our efforts to upgrade and optimize our onshore wind business, which we’ve operated for more than a decade.

"In fact, BP’s largest onshore wind footprint is right here in Indiana, Fowler Ridge 1, 2 and 3. And they’re part of one of the biggest onshore wind farms in the world."

BP has been pursuing other projects in Indiana like hydrogen production and the injection of captured carbon into rock formations deep underground. Company officials have said the Whiting refinery could end up as a diversified energy hub that doesn't just focus on refining fossil fuels.

"The Midwest has the potential to be an important region for BP's low carbon future, as we not only repower our wind farms but also explore opportunities in hydrogen and carbon capture and storage," he said. "This project shows BP's strategy in action — and it’s another way we’re producing secure, affordable, lower-carbon energy while accelerating our net-zero ambition."

BP aims to become a net-zero company by 2050.

The London-based company has invested $140 billion in the United States since 2005 and has increasingly been diversifying beyond fossil fuels.

The new blades at the Fowler Ridge Farm will be enough to power more than 20,000 houses, Senior Government Affairs manager Bob Miner said.

"We'll got 40% more power out of the same towers without expanding the footprint of the wind farm," Miner said. "It's a substantial upgrade and a major investment. We'll get a lot more clean power out of this facility. We can deliver more power with the same number of turbines without eating up any additional farmland."

The wind farm generates power for the electric grid. It's sold to utilities on the spot market as well as to corporate clients that sign long-term contracts to ensure that they're using green power. That's becoming more common as more corporations pledged in recent years to reduce their carbon footprint.

"We feed into a multistate grid but most of it is likely used in northern Indiana," Miner said. "We also help companies meet their ambitions for clean power."

The project has created about 150 construction jobs and is expected to be finished by the fourth quarter of this year. The largely automated wind farm is not labor-intensive, but the supplier Vestas may need to staff more wind technicians in the area to maintain its blades.

"We're replacing the older, less efficient technology with new turbines that are made in the United States," Miner said. "The overall demand is growing for clean energy sources and we are meeting consumer demand."

The farm has been in operation for more than a decade. The investment will safeguard its future for some time.

"It's a major piece of the local tax base," he said. "We're happy to keep their county government and educational services funded. ... We've been investing in Indiana for more than a century. Our largest wind farm is here. We have a solar farm. We're a major brand name in fuel services with Thorntons, Amoco, BP and Travel Centers of America.

"Our goal is to continue to build on more than a century of investment. We appreciate our workers and the people of Indiana who host us. We're strong believers in Indiana as a great place to do business."