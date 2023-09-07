Sales of the locally made Ford Explorer SUV plummeted by 55% in August after a camera recall.

Some local auto workers were temporarily laid off last month at the automotive plant on the banks of the Calumet River at Torrence Avenue and 130th Street on the far South Side.

It's had to cut shifts because of a recall for blue screens on the 360-Degree Camera system, which pose a potential crash risk. The safety recall has slowed Explorer sales, which Ford reported plunged by 51% in July.

Other Ford vehicles fared better in August. Overall Ford and Lincoln sales rose by 2% to 161,300, up from 158,088 in August of 2022.

Through the first eight months of the year, Ford sales grew by 8.5% to 1,342,507, up from 1,237,850 during the same period in 2022.

In August, the Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker saw a 17.7% increase in electric vehicle sales, a 31.9% jump in hybrid sales and a 0.3% decline in vehicles with gas-powered internal combustion engines.

Ford has been phasing out lower-margin cars, shifting its strategy to focus on pricier and higher-margin pickup trucks and SUVs. It has been investing heavily in electric vehicles and is now projecting it will become the second-largest electric vehicle manufacturer in the United States after only Tesla.

In August, Ford sold 8,572 units of the Explorer, which is made at the Chicago Assembly Plant on the far South Side near the state line, down from 19,076 units during the same period in 2022. So far this year, Ford has sold 121,659 Explorers, which is down 12.9% as compared to 139,666 units in the first eight months of last year. After the semiconductor shortages during the coronavirus pandemic, the related plant shutdowns and running of only two shifts, Explorer sales fell to 207,673 in 2022, down from 219,871 in 2021.

In 2019, Ford also started making the Lincoln Aviator at the Chicago Assembly Plant after phasing out the Lincoln MKS and Ford Taurus. Sales of the Aviator fell 96.7% to 164 57 in August, down from 1,731 units during the same month the previous year. So far this year, Ford has sold 8,434 Aviators, down 42.3% from 14,608 units during the first eight months of 2022.

Last year, Ford sold a total of 1.86 million vehicles, down 2.2% from 1.9 million the previous year.