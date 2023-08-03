Sales of the locally made Ford Explorer SUV plummeted by 51% in July after the Chicago Assembly Plant's summer shutdown for maintenance.

Local auto workers were off until July 17 while the annual maintenance and upkeep took part at the sprawling automotive plant on the banks of the Calumet River at Torrence Avenue and 130th Street on the far South Side.

Other Ford vehicles fared better in July. Overall Ford and Lincoln sales rose by 5.9% to 173,639, up from 163,942 in July of 2022.

Through the first seven months of the year, Ford sales grew by 9.4% to 1,181,207, up from 1,079,762 during the same period in 2022.

In July, the Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker saw an 18.1% drop in electric vehicle sales, a 31.6% jump in hybrid sales and a 5.7% boost in vehicles with gas-powered internal combustion engines.

Ford has been phasing out lower-margin cars, shifting its strategy to focus on pricier and higher-margin pickup trucks and SUVs. It has been investing heavily in electric vehicles and is now projecting it will become the second-largest electric vehicle manufacturer in the United States after only Tesla.

In July, Ford sold 8,664 units of the Explorer, which is made at the Chicago Assembly Plant on the far South Side near the state line, down from 17,673 units during the same period in 2022. So far this year, Ford has sold 113,087 Explorers, which is down 6.2% as compared to 120,590 units in the first seven months of last year. After the semiconductor shortages during the coronavirus pandemic, the related plant shutdowns and running of only two shifts, Explorer sales fell to 207,673 in 2022, down from 219,871 in 2021.

In 2019, Ford also started making the Lincoln Aviator at the Chicago Assembly Plant after phasing out the Lincoln MKS and Ford Taurus. Sales of the Aviator fell 91.5% to 164 units in July, down from 1,927 units during the same month the previous year. So far this year, Ford has sold 8,377 Aviators, down 34.9% from 12,877 units during the first seven months of 2022.

Last year, Ford sold a total of 1.86 million vehicles, down 2.2% from 1.9 million the previous year.