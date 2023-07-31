Cleveland-Cliffs is making just as much steel as it did before indefinitely idling Blast Furnace No. 4 at Indiana Harbor West, ending more than a century of ironmaking at the former LTV steel mill in East Chicago.

Cleveland-Cliffs shipped 4.2 million tons of steel during the second quarter, Chairman, President and CEO Lourenco Goncalves said in a conference call with investors.

"We matched the record high we set in the second quarter of 2021. At that time back in 2021, we were operating a total of eight blast furnaces," he said in the conference call. "And now, in 2023, we operate only seven. If you'll recall, we idled our Indiana Harbor No. 4 blast furnace at 2.1 million ton per year unit in 2022. So with one less major blast furnace in our footprint, we were able to accomplish the same levels of production and shipments."

Cleveland-Cliffs said the smaller blast furnace footprint greatly reduced its carbon emissions.

"In our case, 32% less in five years, while maintaining the same level of production and the same product mix which is heavy in flat-rolled automotive steels," he said. "We do not know of any other company, mini-mill or integrated in the U.S., Canada, Europe, Asia or anywhere else in the world that has achieved similar magnitude of reduction in CO2 emissions in such a short period of time. One of our key competitive advantages is having full control of our main raw material iron ore pellets from our mines in Michigan and Minnesota."