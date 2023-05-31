Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Cleveland-Cliffs, one of Northwest Indiana's largest industrial employers, has been benefiting from rising demand from automotive customers.

The Cleveland-based steelmaker has been seeing orders pick up. It shipped 4.1 million tons of steel in the first quarter, getting the most orders it ever has from the automotive clients who make up its core business.

Cleveland-Cliffs said it has been running all of its steelmaking shops at full capacity this year.

"During the past quarter, order release rates from our automotive clients were the strongest and the most consistent we have seen since becoming a steel company three years ago. Also, service center buying behavior in the first quarter came back to more normal levels," Chairman, President and CEO Lourenco Goncalves said in a conference call with investors. "These two factors, combined with reduced imports of flat-rolled steel, forced the buyers to increase their order levels with domestic producers."

Scrap metal prices also have been picking up of late.

"The excess scrap and metallics inventories that were built by other steel companies in response to the war in Ukraine were ultimately drawn down, forcing scrap prices back to what we believe are higher but is still acceptable and sustainable levels. We used all of these factors in our favor to implement several spot price increases, which have ultimately driven index pricing higher," he said in the conference call. "Our conviction that this country's prime scrap and metallic shortage will continue to tighten over the coming years is at the core of our strategy. Last year's strange scrap movement in the second half of the year has been proving to be an outlier and the prime scrap market is back in a shortage position. There is less than 20 million tons of annual prime scrap and metallic supply in North America currently. And unless you are a producer of only rebar and nothing else, you need prime scrap and metallics."

Demand for scrap metal exceeds supply, Goncalves said.

"We anticipate that with the new electric arc furnace coming online, demand for prime scrap and metallics will be at 30 million tons by 2026. This will require significant levels of imported metallics. The largest sources of these imports up until last year were Russia and Ukraine," Goncalves said. "More than a year after the invasion of Ukraine, that import avenue remains heavily disrupted. Said another way, unless one is rerouting Russian supply through other countries for transshipment, which is, by the way, illegal, they cannot get all the feedstock they need. Because prime scrap is a byproduct of manufacturing, and we, as a country, have been moving manufacturing offshore. Prime scrap supply has been shrinking in this country for over 50 years, bringing more manufacturing back to the United States over the coming years should help alleviate the situation, but that will take time."

The company is poised to capitalize on the scrap shortage since it's a fully integrated steelmaker that can produce new steel.

"The alternative to address the scrap shortage would be additional metallics production, but that requires iron ore," he said. "As the largest producer of iron ore pellets in North America, this plays right into our favor. For the majority of the last three decades, flat-rolled steel production with EAFs took advantage of cheap and plentiful prime scrap. This historical situation is changing fast."

New steelmaking capacity has been coming online but it doesn't compete for Cleveland-Cliffs' core business, Goncalves said.

"Greenfield flat-rolled production from electric arc furnaces also plays into our favor in the automotive market. As some EAF start-ups have been demonstrating for a few quarters now, the metallurgical challenge in automotive is too big for them," Goncalves said. "This fact, along with our customer service and our R&D capabilities are the three main reasons why Cleveland-Cliffs remains the supplier of choice to the automotive industry in the United States. That also helped us achieve annual price increases from all and each one of our major automotive clients."

Selling price, unit costs and steel volumes have been improving and boosting the company's bottom line, Chief Financial Officer Celso Goncalves said.

"We guided to a first quarter implied selling price of around $1,120 per ton and realized around $1,130. We indicated that unit costs would decline by $50 per ton and they declined by $60. We said volumes would rise to around 4 million tons, and we delivered 4.1 million," he said. Most importantly, we set the stage for another highly profitable year in 2023, which we expect to further materialize with a much higher second-quarter EBITDA and strong free cash flow generation in the last three quarters of the year."