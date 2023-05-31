Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Cleveland-Cliffs plans to reline a blast furnace at its Burns Harbor Works steel mill in 2025.

Company executives announced the significant capital project during the recent first quarter conference call with investors.

Blast furnaces burn iron ore, limestone and coke to make iron, which is turned into the steel that goes into cars, appliances, sports stadiums and countless other end uses. Blast furnaces generate such volcanic heat that they periodically need to be relined, or have all the refractory brick replaced, a massive capital investment that requires hundreds of contractors and can last decades.

Cleveland-Cliffs has two blast furnaces at its Burns Harbor Works mill, which can make up to 5 million tons of steel a year.

Bethlehem Steel, the company that supplied steel for the Chrysler Building, the Empire State Building, Madison Square Garden, Rockefeller Center, Merchandise Mart and the Golden Gate Bridge, built the steel mill on Lake Michigan in Porter County in 1964. It was Bethlehem Steel's largest mill and the last integrated mill ever built in the United States.

Cleveland-Cliffs Chief Financial Officer Celso Goncalves said the company's capital spending will be subdued over the next couple years until the reline comes up.

"So if you think of 2022, we spent over $900 million in capital expenses, but that included a lot of maintenance repairs, that cycle is now behind us," he said during a conference call with investors. "So the new sustaining level for 2023 and at least 2024 is that $700 million level. Now when you get to 2025 and beyond, and then you have some additional relines and things like that, it could increase again. But for the foreseeable future, what we can see here in 2023 and 2024, that $700 million is a number that we're comfortable with."

No projects of that scale will come up until then, President, Chairman and CEO Lourenco Goncalves said in the conference call. The longtime mining company has been focusing on paying down all the debt it accrued while buying AK Steel and ArcelorMittal USA to become North America's largest flat-rolled steelmaker.

"The carbon capture project is future. The hydrogen project is future because we still don't have hydrogen," he said. "The relining is in 2025. We are in 2023. So one more time, we flagged that we're going to get to net debt, of $3 billion this year. Before Santa Claus comes to your home, you're going to be with $3 billion net debt."

The investment drew criticism from environmental groups as it would involve continuing to burn the fossil fuel coke, a purified form of coal, contributing to climate change.

“Cleveland-Cliffs’ plan to reline the polluting blast furnace at Burns Harbor is a setback for the climate, potentially locking the company into high-emission technologies for decades,” said Erika Thi Patterson, auto supply chain campaign director at Public Citizen. “Blast furnaces are a major source of air pollution and Cleveland-Cliffs’ decision to continue using outdated technology is a missed opportunity to reduce emissions.”

Environmentalists encouraged Cleveland-Cliffs to instead take advantage of federal funding to invest in cleaner steelmaking technology.

“From relining blast furnaces to burning hydrogen produced by fossil fuels, dirty steelmaking is a dead end that will lock us into fossil fuel dependence and worsen pollution in communities that are already pollution-burdened in Northwest Indiana,” said Ben Inskeep, Program Director at Citizens Action Coalition of Indiana. “Cleveland-Cliffs must commit to rapidly transitioning to clean steelmaking in Indiana for our health, environment, and economy."