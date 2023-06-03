CROWN POINT — Diets be damned. Let’s get something to eat and listen to live entertainment.

That may have described the mood late Friday afternoon at Bulldog Park as people quickly filled the covered facility for the annual corn roast sponsored by Crossroads.

With 29 vendors, the annual roast serves as a fundraiser for Crossroads. The regional Chamber of Commerce has about 600 members, from the Chicago suburbs to South Bend.

“This kicks off summer and the first week the kids are out of school,” said Deann Patena, Crossroads president and CEO. “All the college kids are home. It’s like a little reunion.”

The program continues from noon to 11 p.m. Saturday at the downtown park. DJ music begins at 2, with live performers starting at 5.

For those with an unsure palate, the corn roast features a variety of offerings: Polish sausage, pork, lemon shake-ups, ice cream, kettle corn, tacos and pretzels.

Josh Freeman and his mother, Jane, from Hobart were sampling corn. Josh was starting his third ear.

“Three so far. It’s really tender,” he said, noting that he tries to hit all the summer festivals in Northwest Indiana. “It’s a Friday night and it’s a corn roast.”

For Jane, “it’s nice to get out. This is the first festival of the season. It’s hot, but I don’t mind it.”

John Cotton of the South Lake County Shrine Club chairs the corn booth. Upon hearing someone compliment the corn, he replied: “We don’t grow it. We just bought it.”

Noting that the Shriners have been doing the corn roast “a long time,” Cotton estimated that 100 ears would be sold, including 65 that first night. He planned to order at least 35 ears for Saturday.

Other local groups, including the Crown Point Community Library, had a booth at the roast. “This is a great way for us to connect with the community,” library Director Julie Wendorf said.

Wendorf said the roast enables the library to promote several programs, including summer reading, trolley tours of historic homes, and movie nights at Bulldog Park.

Wendorf reported that 548 children had registered after just two days for summer reading.

Don Campbell of Sausage King was serving mild Polish sausage, something he’s been doing for 28 years at the roast. He remembered when the roast took place on the courthouse square. Patena said that was Crossroads’ fourth roast at Bulldog Park.

“It’s hometown, the best show of the summer,” Campbell said. “I used to do 14 festivals. Now I just do this one.”

Michele Beckman, who has worked with Campbell for 15 years, also likes the location.

“It’s close to home,” she said. "I grew up in Crown Point, graduated from the high school. Crown Point is just a nice town.”